2021 Award for Best Science Fiction Goes to "The Chiral Agent" by L.L. Richman in Reader's Favorite Annual International Book Award Contest

Readers' Favorite is proud to announce that "The Chiral Agent" by L.L. Richman has won the 2021 Gold Award for Science Fiction. Learn more about L.L. Richman and "The Chiral Agent" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/the-chiral-agent. Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contests, respected by renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins. The awards receive thousands of submissions annually from all over the world.