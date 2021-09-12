2021 Award for Best Science Fiction Goes to "The Chiral Agent" by L.L. Richman in Reader's Favorite Annual International Book Award Contest
Readers' Favorite is proud to announce that "The Chiral Agent" by L.L. Richman has won the 2021 Gold Award for Science Fiction. Learn more about L.L. Richman and "The Chiral Agent" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/the-chiral-agent. Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contests, respected by renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins. The awards receive thousands of submissions annually from all over the world.
Leawood, KS, September 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Readers' Favorite is proud to announce that "The Chiral Agent" by L.L. Richman has won the 2021 Gold Medal in the Fiction: Science Fiction category.
This first novel in Richman's new universe also won acclaim from Publisher's Weekly BookLife Prize, which called the work "intricate, action-packed and ambitious."
Kirkus Reviews featured the novel as one of 35 indie books in this year's June 15th issue of Kirkus Magazine, citing a "Get it" verdict.
For more information about L.L. Richman and "The Chiral Agent," please refer to https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/the-chiral-agent where both reviews and the author’s biography are posted. Additional links can be found on that page to connect with the author directly, through the author's website, and on social media platforms.
About Reader's Favorite:
Thousands of entries are submitted annually to the Readers' Favorite International Book Award Contest. Entrants hail from all over the world and are comprised of independent authors, small publishers, and publishing giants such as Random House, HarperCollins and Simon & Schuster. Contestants range from the first-time, self-published author to New York Times bestsellers like J.A. Jance, James Rollins, and Daniel Silva. The organization has received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors, and is fully accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contests.
