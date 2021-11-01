American Storage in Ellijay, GA, Sold
Hilton Head Island, SC, November 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties Inc. is pleased to announce the recent sale of American Storage, located at 167 Hefner St., Ellijay, GA. Midcoast Properties represented the Seller, with Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, as lead broker. The facility was sold to an out of state buyer.
American Storage, situated on 7.56 +/- acres, with 33,434 rentable square feet, is a predominantly indoor climate controlled facility, offering a total of 248 units, with 28 being standard drive up units. It also offers eight parking spaces and eight office suites with an on-site apartment. Amenities include surveillance cameras, perimeter fencing, ample lighting, a digital gate with personalized keypad entry and an on-site rental office.
The location at 167 Hefner St., is centrally located in Ellijay with many stores, banks and restaurants nearby. It is easily accessible to Hwy 515 where it merges with I-75 and continues south into Marietta, GA. It is 67 miles southeast of Chattanooga, TN, 75 miles north of Atlanta and is 27 miles from the NC/TN border.
The self storage market has been very active during 2021, with Midcoast Properties closing multiple transactions. Midcoast continues to be client-focused and serves as a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members, and investors.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM
(843) 342-7650
Dale@MidcoastProperties.com
