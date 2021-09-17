Rose City Rocker, Eaton, Releases an Unexpected & Eclectic Proggy-Jazz, Bass-Centric Project

Musician/Producer and Allegra Drums Artist Brian Eaton releases new album, The Known Space Project, today. Though a bit of a departure from his usual vocal rock sound, Eaton has returned to his jazz/fusion roots. The July issue of Bass Musician Magazine announced, “Eaton’s new project is an eclectic expanse of ethereal atmospheres and fields of magnetic, lyrical melodies orbiting a core of contemporary jazz and prog idioms."