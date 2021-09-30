Valerie J.H. Cherry Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Bel AIr, MD, September 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Valerie J.H. Cherry, of Bel Air, Maryland, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of information technology and engineering.
About Valerie J.H. Cherry
Valerie J.H. Cherry is the information technology service desk manager at Leidos, an international IT and engineering company providing defense, aviation, information technology and biomedical research. Their focus is to make the world safer, healthier and more efficient through information technology, engineering and science. They provide solutions that transform business and change the world.
Ms. Cherry has over 20 years’ experience. She manages the customer support center and supervises 14 staff members. She provides Help Desk (HD)/CSC operations management support to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), located in Rockville, MD. Ms. Cherry provides direct reports to management. She has numerous responsibilities including daily issues and training the staff.
Previously Ms. Cherry worked at Visa serving as a telecommunications analyst, supervisor of workstation customer support, manager of workstation customer support and director of in-house operations. She then served as the director of global workstation support at Inovant. Ms. Cherry then worked as the computer systems support analyses manager at Lockheed Martin. Valerie next became the client services manager at Leidos and in December 2019 she was promoted to the information technology service desk manager.
Valerie obtained a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from DeVry Institute of Technology in 1996. She is a Certified information System Security Professional (CISSP), a Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), a Cisco Certified IT Network ITILv3 and a Support Center Director. She is affiliated with the Women's Network and A.A.L.N. In her spare time, Valerie enjoys family activities.
For further information, contact www.leidos.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hardcover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
