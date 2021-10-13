Richard L. McCormick Honored as Man of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Export, PA, October 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Richard L. McCormick of Export, Pennsylvania has been honored as Man of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success for almost 52 years in the field of retail office supplies.
About Richard L. McCormick
Richard McCormick is the president of RTR Business Products Inc. which sells office supplies and business equipment. They are located in Murrysville, Pennsylvania. RTR is the oldest independently owned business equipment dealer in the Pittsburgh area. They are locally owned and operated. All levels of management and ownership are located here and readily accessible. They are experienced at applying today’s technology to your everyday business needs. RTR Business Products offers the latest in office equipment and document solutions featuring a full line of Kyocera and HP products. They are able to provide total document management and storage along with managed print services.
For almost 52 years, Richard has been overseeing the operations, administration, management and staff. He also ensures customer relations and best practice. Mr. McCormick has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021.
Born October 9 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, Richard obtained an A.A. in Electronics from Pittsburgh Technical Institute in 2001. Richard enjoys breeding dogs and does volunteer work with animals. He is an annual member or the ASPCA. In his spare time, he also enjoys fishing, hunting and skiing.
For further information, contact www.rtrbusinessproducts.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
