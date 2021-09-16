Relationship Experts to Share Insight During Marriage Makeover Affair
Miami, FL, September 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Several of South Florida’s premier relationship experts will graciously provide their professional insight and experience to an audience of couples and singles alike at Be Strong International’s Annual (BSI) Marriage Makeover Affair, occurring Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the Embassy Suites in Miami from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Panelists include Jerome Washington, owner and founder of JW Therapy Group, who has been in the mental health field for 21 years counseling couples in proper communication, mutual respect and trust. Other featured panelists include licensed therapist Salima Harris of Wellspring Counseling, renowned pastor and author Rev. Ryan A. Johnson, and Dr. Delvena Thomas, who has worked with high profile celebrities, athletes, people in high stressed occupations, and members of the armed forces in dealing with divorce and relationship issues.
“We are extremely excited about having this diverse panel of experts speak, not only to our program participants, but also to anyone seeking advice they can apply in their own relationships,” says Celida Hernandez, outreach liaison for Be Strong’s Marriage Matters program. “It goes without saying, that everyone will leave this event wiser and more equipped to deal with the challenges that come with marriage.”
Guests can enjoy a buffet of food prepared by a wonderful team of chefs at the Embassy Suites at Miami International Airport, 3974 N.W. South River Drive, Miami, FL 33142. There will also be a virtual option for those unable to attend in person but still want to experience or benefit from the event. All guests (online or in-person) will be entered in raffles to win prizes. Prizes include spa treatments, courtesy of Optimal Heath and Skin, vacation packages provided by Elite Island Resorts, a dinner for two donated by Dr. Cesar Javellana of the Miller West Animal Hospital, and a two night stay at the Embassy Suites by Hilton.
This event is being hosted by BSI’s Marriage Matters program, which is designed to encourage and educate couples in the areas of relationship strengthening, communication, problem-solving, stress and anger management, intimacy, parenting, and financial literacy using an evidence-based curriculum. Their goal is to enable married couples at every age and stage to build and sustain a healthy marriage.
The event is free but has limited capacity so register at bestrongintl.org/marriagemakeover while tickets are still available.
For inquiries or to arrange an interview, contact Nicholas Fernandez at nicholas@bestrongintl.org
Contact
Be Strong International, Inc.Contact
Nicholas Fernandez
305-969-7829, ext. 105
bestrongintl.org
