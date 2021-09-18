Loaded Gourmet Burgers and Fries Hayes Reopens with Exciting Growth Plans
Hayes, United Kingdom, September 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Loaded Gourmet Burgers and Fries Hayes, the West London franchise of the Loaded Gourmet Burgers and Fries group, today announced the Grand Opening of the branch on Saturday, 18th September at 12pm, under new management.
Like many other restaurants, Loaded Hayes was affected by the impact of COVID-19 and had to close its doors after the winter lockdown, with staff having to find new employment. However, new owners Mr. and Mrs. Khalil, saw the potential of the restaurant and the opportunity to support the local community through the creation of new jobs. They retained the original menu, continuing to offer the Loaded signature “build your own” burgers, wings, waffle towers, mocktails, milkshakes, plus a range of vegan options.
“The canal-side restaurant in Highpoint Village, a stones throw from Hayes Rail station, makes it the perfect location. Combining a delicious and varied menu with a great location made the opportunity of taking over the restaurant too good to miss,” said Kamran Khalil FCA. “It was also great to re-employ some of the original staff and add new members to the roster. With extended opening hours planned for when the restaurant launches its Breakfast and Brunch menu in October, we are actively looking to add more staff including two apprentices to the team,” he further added.
To welcome customers back, the restaurant is offering half price burgers as part of the Grand Opening weekend and a host of other offers and launch activities including competitions. Further details can be found in store or on the restaurant’s Instagram and Facebook pages.
Mariyam Khalil
+44 2085616656
https://www.loadedburgers.co.uk
