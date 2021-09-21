JOA Group is Awarded a Maintenance Consultant Services Contract at John Wayne Airport
The Project & Construction Management Firm will assist the airport in maintaining JWA systems, facilities and assets.
Newport Beach, CA, September 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- JOA Group, an experienced project and construction management firm in Southern California, has been chosen by John Wayne Airport (JWA) to provide on-call professional consultant services beginning October 1, 2021. JOA Group will be working with the Maintenance Division to ensure clean, safe, and reliable facilities at John Wayne Airport.
JWA has 17 airport facilities and over 5,600 assets, many of which are being updated to ensure they can accommodate increasing passenger travel and maintain a safe infrastructure for all. The Maintenance Division has been providing preventative maintenance and repairs to many of the airport’s assets, some of which include access control systems, restrooms, HVAC units, baggage handling, and jet bridge systems.
JOA Group will be working with the Maintenance Division to facilitate complex maintenance tasks with multiple stakeholders. In addition, JOA Group will be providing services in vendor/contractor quality control, asset and work order support, work management planning and scheduling support services, and logistics strategies and implementation.
“We are very pleased to be consulting for John Wayne Airport, which has been a JOA Group client for 25 years,” said Jeff Oviedo, President of JOA. “Our extensive experience with the airport’s operations makes us the perfect partner to lead maintenance, training, and best practices at the award-winning airport.”
John Wayne Airport opened in 1923 originally as the Eddie Martin Airport in Orange County. The airport was ranked as the highest-rated airport in customer satisfaction by JD Power in 2017 and 2018. JOA Group will be supporting John Wayne Airport in creating a safe and streamlined environment as more passengers begin flying again.
About JOA Group
JOA Group is a leading project and construction management firm with a 25-year history of supporting public, private, and institutional clients on a full spectrum of new construction, renovation, and maintenance projects. Our exceptional reputation for providing a diverse range of project management and technical advisory services has earned repeat business with some of Southern California’s largest agencies.
JWA has 17 airport facilities and over 5,600 assets, many of which are being updated to ensure they can accommodate increasing passenger travel and maintain a safe infrastructure for all. The Maintenance Division has been providing preventative maintenance and repairs to many of the airport’s assets, some of which include access control systems, restrooms, HVAC units, baggage handling, and jet bridge systems.
JOA Group will be working with the Maintenance Division to facilitate complex maintenance tasks with multiple stakeholders. In addition, JOA Group will be providing services in vendor/contractor quality control, asset and work order support, work management planning and scheduling support services, and logistics strategies and implementation.
“We are very pleased to be consulting for John Wayne Airport, which has been a JOA Group client for 25 years,” said Jeff Oviedo, President of JOA. “Our extensive experience with the airport’s operations makes us the perfect partner to lead maintenance, training, and best practices at the award-winning airport.”
John Wayne Airport opened in 1923 originally as the Eddie Martin Airport in Orange County. The airport was ranked as the highest-rated airport in customer satisfaction by JD Power in 2017 and 2018. JOA Group will be supporting John Wayne Airport in creating a safe and streamlined environment as more passengers begin flying again.
About JOA Group
JOA Group is a leading project and construction management firm with a 25-year history of supporting public, private, and institutional clients on a full spectrum of new construction, renovation, and maintenance projects. Our exceptional reputation for providing a diverse range of project management and technical advisory services has earned repeat business with some of Southern California’s largest agencies.
Contact
JOA GroupContact
Alicia Anzis
949-251-0702
joagroup.com
Alicia Anzis
949-251-0702
joagroup.com
Categories