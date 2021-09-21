Anil Uzun Will Talk About the Generation Z Influence on Tourism
Anil Uzun will be talking about the Gen Z Impact on the Tourism Industry, on September 27, 2021, Monday, at 19.00 CET on YouTube.
London, United Kingdom, September 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Anil Uzun is a long-time traveller and a climate warrior that has been moving around the world for so many years. He is known for his fight for Responsible & Ethical Travel. Next Monday on his YouTube Channel he will talk about the latest trends in travel as a result of the Gen Z influence.
"Even though I prefer not to admit it, people born in the beginning of the millennium are adults now. Generation Z are the adults born between 1995 and 2010. And these people are the first real digital generation. They were born when the internet was in every home and when they grew up with smartphones around. They do not know a life without the internet, and when it comes to going on a holiday their first choice is the web, with the best deals and prettiest apartments. Young people arrange many things themselves, and they teach us a lot!” says Anil Uzun.
For travel advice from Anil Uzun visit his YouTube channel on September 27, 2021 - Monday, at 19.00 CET.
Who is Anil Uzun?
Anil Uzun is a travel enthusiast, writer, adventurer, experiential and sustainable travel specialist who loves to make the most out of life. Anil Uzun has spent 15 years travelling. In 2007, he began writing about his experiences on the go and created a travel journal. He has been traveling all around the world for about 13 years.
