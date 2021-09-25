Allstate Home Leisure - Battle of the Brands 2021 Hot Tub Sale
Allstate Home Leisure discusses the upcoming Hot Tub sales event at their stores.
Livonia, MI, September 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Due to the increased demand for hot tubs, low inventory and nationwide shortage of supplies for manufacturers over the last year, prices on hot tubs are scheduled to increase in 2022.
Allstate Home Leisure is holding a unique event to meet the demand of the industry by hosting a hot tub sales event in Sterling Heights from September 23, 2021 through October 3rd, 2021.
Allstate Home Leisure has over a 100 Hot Tubs specifically stocked for this event. With their knowledgeable sales team, they’ll be available to answer any questions you might have about Hot Tubs.
With custom-tailored products, a knowledgeable team and first-hand experience using these products in their own homes, Allstate Home Leisure will have you making informed decisions and relaxing in no time.
homeleisure.com/
Payal Samaan - Marketing
Payal@homeleisure.com
Allstate Home Leisure is holding a unique event to meet the demand of the industry by hosting a hot tub sales event in Sterling Heights from September 23, 2021 through October 3rd, 2021.
Allstate Home Leisure has over a 100 Hot Tubs specifically stocked for this event. With their knowledgeable sales team, they’ll be available to answer any questions you might have about Hot Tubs.
With custom-tailored products, a knowledgeable team and first-hand experience using these products in their own homes, Allstate Home Leisure will have you making informed decisions and relaxing in no time.
homeleisure.com/
Payal Samaan - Marketing
Payal@homeleisure.com
Contact
Allstate Home LeisureContact
Payal Samaan
888-499-8110
www.homeleisure.com
Payal Samaan
888-499-8110
www.homeleisure.com
Categories