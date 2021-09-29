Self Storage in Carrollton, GA Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Hilton Head Island, SC, September 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the sale of Carrollton Self Storage, located in Carrollton, GA. J. Kris Knowles of Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the seller. The facility was sold to an out of state buyer.
Carrollton Self Storage is situated on 4.4 +/- acres consisting of 186 standard and climate self storage units as well as parking. Amenities include perimeter fencing, security cameras, lighting, electronic gates and a rental office.
This facility is located at 595 Columbia Dr. Carrollton, GA., across from Southwire North Campus, one of Carroll County’s largest employers and 1.7 miles from the University of West Georgia, another large employer in the county. Carrollton Self Storage is 50 miles west of Atlanta, GA., 110 miles east of Birmingham, AL. and 125 miles south of Chattanooga, TN.
The Self Storage market has been very active during 2021, favoring Sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
J. Kris Knowles
(720) 323-2055
Kris@MidcoastProperties.com
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
