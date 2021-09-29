Single Sign-On in Jetico’s BestCrypt Allows for Seamless Integration with Encrypted Systems
The new version of BestCrypt Volume Encryption – Enterprise Edition has now been released, offering improved security and central management for administrators.
Helsinki, Finland, September 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- BestCrypt Volume Encryption 5 – Enterprise Edition Offers Improved Security and Central Management for Administrators
Jetico, long-trusted pioneer in encryption software, has today announced the release of BestCrypt Volume Encryption – Enterprise Edition version 5. With the Single Sign-On (SSO) feature integrated with Windows Active Directory (AD), users can now easily access their encrypted systems with one set of credentials.
“With many companies now adopting remote-friendly or hybrid work models, it’s important for encryption software to work effectively when teams are more spread out,” says Jetico CEO Michael Waksman. “The new Enterprise Edition of BestCrypt has been designed to help administrators painlessly manage employee activity in a secure, fully encrypted environment.”
The Enterprise Edition of BestCrypt Volume Encryption 5 adds a new SSO feature for Windows AD to enable seamless user lifecycle management (ULM) for administrators. For example, user password changes are automatically registered by the software, allowing employees to instantly access encrypted systems with their new credentials. This allows for a smoother and more transparent way of working in encrypted environments.
Another highlight of the Enterprise Edition is integration of BestCrypt Volume Encryption modules with the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE), allowing for smooth troubleshooting without the need to remove encryption.
Additional features in BestCrypt Volume Encryption 5 – Enterprise Edition:
- New and improved key management features
- Main software commands now available as Windows Shell Extensions
- Upgrades to software security & performance improvements
Contact Jetico to learn more about BestCrypt Volume Encryption 5.
About Jetico
Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 15 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.
Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.
Contact
Jetico Marketing Team
marketing@jetico.com
Phone (U.S.): +1 202 742 2901
Phone (Europe): +358 9 2517 3030
Jetico, long-trusted pioneer in encryption software, has today announced the release of BestCrypt Volume Encryption – Enterprise Edition version 5. With the Single Sign-On (SSO) feature integrated with Windows Active Directory (AD), users can now easily access their encrypted systems with one set of credentials.
“With many companies now adopting remote-friendly or hybrid work models, it’s important for encryption software to work effectively when teams are more spread out,” says Jetico CEO Michael Waksman. “The new Enterprise Edition of BestCrypt has been designed to help administrators painlessly manage employee activity in a secure, fully encrypted environment.”
The Enterprise Edition of BestCrypt Volume Encryption 5 adds a new SSO feature for Windows AD to enable seamless user lifecycle management (ULM) for administrators. For example, user password changes are automatically registered by the software, allowing employees to instantly access encrypted systems with their new credentials. This allows for a smoother and more transparent way of working in encrypted environments.
Another highlight of the Enterprise Edition is integration of BestCrypt Volume Encryption modules with the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE), allowing for smooth troubleshooting without the need to remove encryption.
Additional features in BestCrypt Volume Encryption 5 – Enterprise Edition:
- New and improved key management features
- Main software commands now available as Windows Shell Extensions
- Upgrades to software security & performance improvements
Contact Jetico to learn more about BestCrypt Volume Encryption 5.
About Jetico
Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 15 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.
Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.
Contact
Jetico Marketing Team
marketing@jetico.com
Phone (U.S.): +1 202 742 2901
Phone (Europe): +358 9 2517 3030
Contact
Jetico Inc. OyContact
Polina Glukhova
+358 92 517 3030
www.jetico.com
Phone (U.S.): 1-202-742-2901
Polina Glukhova
+358 92 517 3030
www.jetico.com
Phone (U.S.): 1-202-742-2901
Categories