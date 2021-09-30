Steve Maxwell Helps AgriTech Entrepreneurs Use Smart Farming Techniques for Sustainable Agriculture in an Ever-Changing Climate
Steve Maxwell and His Team Are Fighting Climate Change with Their Support for Sustainable Farming Methods
Edmonton, Canada, September 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Agriculture is challenged by the ever-changing climate. It's now more difficult than ever to grow crops that are nutritious and that farmers can continue to harvest with success year after year. That is why AgriTech entrepreneurs who want to experience greater sustainability in farming need to use the latest technologies available, like smart farming practices.
Maxwell Capital's founder, Steve Maxwell is helping farmers turn their farms into smart farms, driven by AI and IoT sensors integrated with predictive analytics, data visualization tools like Tableau and data management software.
As AgriTech entrepreneurs become increasingly driven by big data-driven intelligence systems they often find themselves overwhelmed by all of the information available on their farms. The proliferation of IoT sensors and other AI solutions is making it possible for farmers to collect more data than ever before. This data is helpful for implementing predictive analytics that helps farmers know how to maximize crop yields and reduce their environmental impact along the way.
AgriTech entrepreneurs can use predictive analytics tools to adopt smart farming techniques in order to make sure they don't waste time and money experimenting with methods that don't work and harvesting crops that won't sell. Prediction of crop yield is reducing the need for farmers to experiment with new methods, reducing the financial risk of growing food and increasing their profits.
Maxwell wants to help farmers make smart decisions about how they run their farms by offering financial capital to help them implement AgriTech solutions like mobile data collection tools, sensors that collect weather data, and big data visualization software that can help farmers evaluate soil quality by looking at spatial patterns of rainfall.
Talking about their company, Steve Maxwell said, "Farmers need input to make smart decisions. The growing demand for data will enable farmers to make more informed decisions. Understanding how to use Big Data Analytics can help farmers reduce their environmental impact, maximize yields, and increase profitability. Smart farm solutions are improving the lives of people who work in agriculture by enabling them to make better decisions without wasting time and money on something that may not work."
With the help of the right AgriTech solutions, farmers are now able to accurately determine crop yield, soil erosion levels, moisture levels, and root zone temperature. This kind of data may also reveal other important information surrounding the root zone temperature which can aid in mapping soil fertility so that farmers know where to direct fertilizer.
Maxwell Capital has helped fund AgriTech entrepreneurs by investing in technologically advanced agricultural solutions. Those interested in learning more can reach out to the company using the details provided below.
About The Company
Maxwell Capital is an investment company run by Steve Maxwell. The company offers many different resource and investment opportunities. They encourage start-ups and budding entrepreneurs focused on an AgriTech future in Canada.
Contact Information
Telephone: (780) 851-1709
Address: Suite 3400, 10180 101 Street, Edmonton AB, T5J 3S4
