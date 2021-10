Nancy Grabusnik Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Hackensack, NJ, October 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Nancy Grabusnik of Hackensack, New Jersey has been honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the retail field of hardware. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.About Nancy GrabusnikNancy Grabusnik is the owner and manager of G&S Hardware & Supply, True Value/Benjamin Moore Paint store in Hackensack, New Jersey. She has 25 years of experience in the retail industry. She is responsible for the sales of hardware, plumbing, electrical, cleaning, automotive and other supplies. Services they provide are cutting keys, repairing and building screens and making deliveries. They have seasonal items and provide great customer and personal service.Nancy oversees the daily management and operations of the store, hiring and training the staff, ensuring staff safety and ordering specialty items as necessary. As a locally owned hardware store, Nancy enjoys liaising with customers and ensuring they have the supplies they need for their community.Ms. Grabusnik got started in the hardware business when Nancy, her husband, her sister-in-law and her brother-in-law purchased the business. Nancy has always worked in the customer service field and excels at helping and assisting people with issues. She served in several positions at Avenue LLC and United Retail Inc. for over 18 years.In her spare time, Nancy enjoys cooking, crafting, travel and spending time with family and friends.Nancy Grabusnik states, “With every project we have good supplies that come with "G"reat "S"ervice at G&S Hardware and Supply.”For further information, contact https://stores.truevalue.com/nj/hackensack/18955/.About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.