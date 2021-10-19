Vilma Rosa Honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Wichita, KS, October 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Vilma Rosa, of Wichita, Kansas, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Vilma Rosa
Vilma Rosa is an assistant broker with Standard Realty Co. She has 20 years’ experience and is responsible for working with first time home buyers, helping sellers with downsizing, property management and ensuring her clients have the correct information and are educated regarding the entire process of buying a new home or selling their current home. She is also experienced in property management. Vilma is knowledgeable of the neighborhoods in Wichita and its suburbs and can help you find your perfect home.
Vilma earned a M.A. in Human Resources Development from Webster University. She is bilingual in English and Spanish. Ms. Rosa belongs to the N.A.R. Previously, she served as a U.S. Army sergeant (retired). In her spare time, she enjoys travel and being with her family.
Vilma Rosa states, “As a current resident in Wichita, Kansas, I am fully aware of the market trends and what it takes to get a listing or get top dollar for your current home. When it comes to getting the job done right, you can count on me.”
For further information, contact www.vilmarosa.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
