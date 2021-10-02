IBEX IT Business Experts Secures Spot on Annual Inc. 5000 - List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Norcross, GA, October 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Inc. magazine revealed IBEX IT Business Experts (IBEX) made the annual Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in a row and ranked No. 1303 overall. Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“Through the COVID-19 pandemic our team continues to execute daily for our customers and find new ways of continuing our growth,” said Tracey Grace, Pres. & CEO. “I am proud of our team, working remotely, who are taking care of their families during these uncertain times while staying engaged and present at IBEX.”
“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”
For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit conference.inc.com.
About IBEX
IBEX was founded in 2012 and is proudly woman and minority-owned and certified by the Small Business Administration, the National Minority Supplier Development Council, the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and the SBA 8(a) Business Development Program. IBEX works with both government agencies and corporations including the US Army, US Air Force, Defense Health Agency, NASA, TSA, CDC, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) and Cox Communications to implement and train workers using innovative technologies.
To learn more about IBEX’s services visit ibexexperts.com.
Jackson Hogue
770.375.7668
ibexexperts.com
