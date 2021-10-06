Kashima Arts Presents the Japanese Art Auction MEGURU Vol.8 - the Marketplace for Japanese Art
Tokyo, Japan, October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- BS Fuji Co., Ltd. and Kashima Arts Co., Ltd. are proud to co-host volume 8 of the Japanese Art Auction, MEGURU, from October 16 (Sat) to 24 (Sun), 2021. An opportunity for, both experienced and novice buyers to gain a feel for the arts, MEGURU is a sealed-bid auction that specializes in Japanese arts designed towards easy and universal participation.
This MEGURU offers works of approx. 570 lots by the likes of Ito Jakuchu, Kawai Gyokudo, Hakuin Ekaku, Foujita Tsuguharu, Uemura Shoen, Munakata Shiko, and the many other distinguished artists selected by the Japanese art specialists of Kashima Arts. In addition to paintings, this MEGURU offers a full lineup of tea utensils and craft works. Other highlights include Bijin-ga and Zen Buddhist works, as well as paintings by the ever-popular Nihon-ga artist, Kobayakawa Shusei.
About Kashima Arts:
An established antique dealer with 30 years of experience, Kashima Arts has acquired a deep understanding of the Japanese art market. With an aim to serve both parties, Kashima Arts is the ultimate medium that services the seller and the buyer.
Participation:
MEGURU launches first on the MEGURU website. (https://www.meguru-auction.jp/en/) Following launch, participants can begin browsing, viewing, and bidding for lots through any internet accessible device.
Why choose MEGURU?
For buyers
1. Each lot is screened and selected by Kashima Arts, a reputable gallery with 30+ years of experience dealing antiques.
2. A chance to buy art at a surprisingly affordable price.
3. An extensive line-up of works & the lowest starting bid of 30,000 yen.
4. Participate anytime, anywhere via the MEGURU site.
For sellers
1. Price transparency & the chance to sell at an unexpectedly high value
As there are no other mediators, all works are sold directly to the buyer and, since the highest bid determines the selling price, all sales are transparent.
2. Free expert assessment and valuation.
3. A platform of 20,000+ art lovers.
4. No more pesky sales procedures and formalities. From the publication of catalogs, to the shipment of lots, MEGURU does all the work.
MEGURU vol.8 Highlights
● Zen Buddhist Art
Zen art has remained popular, both, in and out of Japan. In addition to the humorous paintings of Zen Buddhist monks, Hakuin Ekaku, Sengai Gibon, and disciples of Hakuin, such as Torei Enji, this auction offers a vast selection of paintings, calligraphy, and other works that convey Zen teachings.
● Bijin-ga
The Japanese painting genre, Bijin-ga emerged during the Edo period with the popularization of ukiyo-e paintings. Initially, these consisted of paintings of courtesans, but in modern times, they came to depict the beauty of women in ordinary life. From the works of female painters, such as Uemura Shoen, who modernized Bijin-ga from Maruyama school painting to Ito Shinsui, who followed the Utagawa school ukiyo-e style, this MEGURU offers coveted paintings, primarily, from the Meiji era onwards.
● Otomaru Kodo
The Living National Treasure and lacquer artist, Otomaru Kodo was born in 1898 in Takamatsu City, Kagawa Prefecture, and studied Sanuki carving under Ishii Keido. He later studied the art of engraving lacquer and used colored lacquers to create a variety of expressions, expanding the scope of lacquer art, developing his own distinct style while maintaining the use of traditional craft techniques. His influence on the world of craft remains, and his works continues to attract people even today.
● Hayashi Kiichiro
Hayashi Kiichiro is a Western-style painter who continued to paint old private houses with thatched roofs throughout his life. “One Hundred Views of Lost Private Houses” covers 30 years of his trips nationwide. Expressed in a unique technique rich in elegance and realism, his style rediscovers the Japanese landscapes that are now fast disappearing.
Featured Lots
1. Maruyama Okyo, Begonia and Sparrow
Starting Bid: 1,200,000 yen
2. Ito Jakuchu, Rooster
Starting Bid: 1,200,000 yen
3. Tanaka Isson, Peony
Starting Bid: 800,000 yen
4. Munakata Shiko, Bodhisattva
Starting Bid: 1,800,000 yen
5. Foujita Tsuguharu, Early Spring
Starting Bid: 1,200,000 yen
6. Natsume Soseki, Poem
Starting Bid: 600,000 yen
7. Fujita Kyohei, Glass Box
Starting Bid: 750,000 yen
8. Yokoyama Taikan, Sailing Back
Starting Bid: 1,000,000 yen
9. Kobayakawa Shusei, Japanese Sword
Starting Bid: 480,000 yen
Event Outline
Japanese Art Auction MEGURU vol. 8
Venue: Kashima Arts Co., Ltd. (3-3-2 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)
Offering: Approx. 570 lots
Schedule:
・Preview: October 16 (Sat) to 24 (Sun), 2021
・Final Bid: October 24 (Sun), 6pm JST
・Results: October 26 (Sun), 2021
Organizers: BS Fuji Co., Ltd. and Kashima Arts Co., Ltd.
Depending on COVID-19, business hours are subject to change. Please visit the Kashima Arts Facebook (@kashima.arts), Instagram and Twitter (@kashima_arts) for the most recent updates.
Contact
Kashima ArtsContact
Naoko Watanabe, Yukina Ijuin
+81 (0)3-3276-0700
http://www.kashima-arts.co.jp/en/
Categories