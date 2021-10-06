Trendy Post COVID-Vaccine Cosmetic Procedures, According to Houston’s Leading Plastic Surgeon
Dr. Vasilakis, of Memorial Plastic Surgery, talks about the most requested facial and cosmetic procedures in Houston, TX among vaccinated patients.
Houston, TX, October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Having been given the green light to resume elective surgery in late 2020, Dr. Patrick Hsu and his team have their hands full at Memorial Plastic Surgery, managing a waiting list that stretches on for months, even years. For Dr. Vasilakis, one of the premier surgeons at Memorial Plastic Surgery, it's no surprise that demand for cosmetic procedures is on the rise again, especially now that more Americans are fully vaccinated.
"With COVID-19 cases dropping each day, many are confidently approaching the procedures they've always wanted to have done," Dr. Vasilakis shares.
Surgical Procedures in Preparation for the Summer
Among the most requested procedures in recent months is liposuction, which many surgeons across the country attribute to weight gained during the period of lockdown. Because of the recovery time required after liposuction, many working professionals are racing to secure an appointment for surgery before reporting back to their offices for work.
According to Dr. Vasilakis, summer is just around the corner and many Americans are planning to visit the beach and enjoy a variety of activities. This, he believes, is contributing to the sudden increase in demand for liposuction.
Another set of procedures that are in demand are breast augmentations and breast lifts because women want to be ready to fit into their bikinis and show off their bodies. Young women in particular are pushing to get their surgeries done in hopes of being recovered in time to head out to the beach.
Focus on Procedures That Improve the Face
Dr. Vasilakis is witnessing an increasing demand for injectables, particularly Botox and fillers, among first-time patients who are millennials. These patients, in their late 20s and early 30s, are seeking treatment to eliminate fine lines and sculpt their cheeks and chin.
“The fact that people are now going maskless is definitely motivating this new demand,” Dr. Vasilakis points out. “Aside from these injectables, we’re also receiving many inquiries about surgical lip lifts because they want to show off their new looks without a mask.”
While there used to be an increased demand for rhinoplasty, the focus is now on other parts of the face, especially since they can be done in conjunction with other procedures like chin augmentation.
Dr. Vasilakis' Commitment to Patient Care and Safety
Given these current trends in plastic surgery, Dr. Vasilakis reiterates the importance of working with a plastic surgeon who understands each patient's goals and makes them feel comfortable. Especially with many patients considering plastic surgery for the first time, it is important to prioritize comfort and safety above all else.
Dr. Vasilakis specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the breast, face, nose, and body and is known for his meticulous attention to detail. That is why he is particular about first having in-depth consultations with each patient before every procedure, explaining the techniques that will be used for the procedure and providing specific instructions for post-operative care to achieve the best results.
About Memorial Plastic Surgery
Memorial Plastic Surgery specializes in Aesthetic and Reconstructive surgery of the breast, face, and body, working with a global clientele of patients from around the world. Founded by Dr. Patrick Hsu in 2013 and led by a team of board-certified surgeons, Memorial Plastic Surgery is one of the leading plastic surgery centers in Texas, with locations in Houston and Clear Lake.
Memorial Plastic Surgery – Houston
5th Floor Hedwig Place, 8731 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024, +1-713-663-4411
Memorial Plastic Surgery - Clear Lake
26 Professional Drive, Webster, TX 77598, +1-713-609-9335
Visit them online at https://www.memorialplasticsurgery.com | https://www.memorialclearlake.com/
