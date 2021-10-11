Photo Advisory: 7 Potential James Bonds Presented in Jaffrey, New Hampshire
Jaffrey, NH, October 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Photo/Video Advisory - “The 7 James Bonds” in Jaffrey, NH
Title: “The 7 James Bonds at The Park Theatre”
Photo Caption:
Seven potential James Bond replacements were presented at the new Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire before the theatre’s sneak preview screening of the new 007 film, “No Time To Die” on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Daniel Craig is retiring from the iconic role and the New Hampshire theatre wanted to forward some local candidates to the James Bond movie production company, Eon Productions, just in case they needed more Bond options. The Park Theatre’s neighbor, Country Bridals & Formal Wear provided the tuxedos. The critically acclaimed film plays at theatre until October 21. theparktheatre.org
Video Download: 17-second 1080p video
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wM3gmbQV19Ck7p6u445VY0oQwTGW3eP0/view?usp=sharing
