Spiritual Wisdom Journeys, Ltd. Schedules First Event of 2022
Walnut Creek, CA, October 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Spiritual Wisdom Journeys, Ltd., today announced that it is holding its first post-pandemic adventure to Sedona Arizona, March 7-12, 2022.
In 2007, Joyce M. Jackson, The Sane Psychic, established the first Spiritual Wisdom Journey to Mt. Shasta, CA, and expanded nationwide and internationally to well-attended spiritual events in places such as Machu Picchu, Sedona, Stonehenge and Uluru. In 2022, Spiritual Wisdom Journeys will hold two events before returning to four in 2023.
“I have always worked hard to provide a personally impactful experience when it comes to taking care of journey attendees,” said Spiritual Wisdom Journeys founder and CEO, said Jackson. “From meditations, and ceremonies, to providing some of the best intuitive insights in the psychic industry, I am thankful that we are able to share our success with new clients and provide a venue for insight, rest, prayer and worship. These investments we help people make in themselves allow Spiritual Wisdom Journeys to attract and retain a great group of associates who in turn help provide their circle of individuals in turn, an uplifting time once home.
“Because this past year has presented so many challenges to all of us, we are very happy that we are able to provide a date for our upcoming journey,” said Jackson.
In addition to providing industry-leading trips, Spiritual Wisdom Journeys also provides great benefits to those who enjoy being outdoors, including an outstanding rafting, trekking, camping, and dining experiences at certain destinations.
Spiritual Wisdom Journeys currently operates one corporate office with a remote staff of 12 individuals.
Please direct any media inquiries to Joyce M. Jackson: Info@SpiritualWisdomJourneys.com
510.719.1463
