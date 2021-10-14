Front Edge Publishing Releases Major General James L. Dozier's Memoir
Maj. General James L. Dozier served 35 years in the U.S. Army around the world. In 1981 he was kidnapped by terrorists in Italy and held for 42 days before being rescued—a news story that circled the globe. Now, Dozier tells about those traumatic events, while inspiring us with timeless values that can help us to thrive while facing our fears. Over many years, he has shared these lessons in mentoring thousands of high school students. Now, this American hero shares these timeless values with us.
Canton, MI, October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- December 17, 2021, marks the 40th anniversary of the kidnapping of then Brigadier General James Lee Dozier in Verona, Italy by Red Brigade terrorists. Dozier was held captive for 42 days before being rescued by a special
operations team—a news story that made front-page headlines around the world. At the moment news of his rescue broke, everyone was asking: How did he manage to survive this?
The source of that resilience is the compelling story that unfolds in "Finding My Pole Star," an inspiring message as timely today as it was four decades ago.
Major General James Lee Dozier retired from military service after serving 35 years with the U.S. Army and NATO in the United States, Europe and Asia. In his new memoir, Finding My Pole Star, this American hero recalls the traumatic kidnapping, his military leadership career, his civilian life as a successful business executive and his active community volunteerism. He inspires us with the timeless values that have guided his life of duty, honor, country and faith—values that can help each of us as we thrive while facing our own fears.
Over many years, General Dozier has shared his life’s lessons in talks, seminars and in his mentoring of thousands of JROTC high school students.
Major General James Lee Dozier is a retired U.S. Army officer who served 35 years with the U.S. Army and NATO in the United States, Europe and Asia. He was commissioned as an Army officer in 1956 following graduation from West Point. He earned a master’s degree from the University of Arizona in aerospace engineering and is a graduate of the Command and General Staff College and the Army War College. During his service in Vietnam, General Dozier was awarded both the Silver Star and Bronze Star for heroism and the Purple Heart for combat wounds. In 1981 he was kidnapped by Red Brigades terrorists in Italy and held for 42 days before being rescued. General Dozer’s conduct during this harrowing period was recognized by President Ronald Reagan with several invitations to
visit the White House.
On retirement from active service in 1985, Dozier returned to Florida and became a leader in agribusiness for 20 more years before retiring again in 2004. Since 1985 General Dozier has been actively involved in community groups and veterans’ organizations, including the Lee County Electric Cooperative, the Southwest Florida Community Foundation, the Florida Commission on Veterans Affairs, the Southwest Council Boy Scouts of America, the Fort Myers Heart Walk, Rotary Club, the Lee Coast Chapter Military Officers Association of America, Good Wheels and the local Congressman’s Service Academy Nominating Committee, among others. In 2015, he was inducted by Governor Scott into the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame.
Finding My Pole Star: Memoir of an American Hero’s Life of Faithful Military Service
James Lee Dozier, Author
Published by Front Edge Publishing
www.generaldozier.com
Paperback ISBN: 978-1-64180-112-6
Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-64180-113-3
228 pages
Hardcover: $27.99
Paperback: $19.99
Ebook: $9.99
Publication Date: September 28, 2021
Available at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble and other online retailers.
Susan Stitt
770-883-3111
www.frontedgepublishing.com/
