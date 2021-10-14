Front Edge Publishing Releases Major General James L. Dozier's Memoir

Maj. General James L. Dozier served 35 years in the U.S. Army around the world. In 1981 he was kidnapped by terrorists in Italy and held for 42 days before being rescued—a news story that circled the globe. Now, Dozier tells about those traumatic events, while inspiring us with timeless values that can help us to thrive while facing our fears. Over many years, he has shared these lessons in mentoring thousands of high school students. Now, this American hero shares these timeless values with us.