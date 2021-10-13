Introducing TruPay Partnership with myHRcounsel(TM)
Introducing a new partnership between TruPay and myHRcounsel.
Minneapolis, MN, October 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Announcing an exciting new partnership between TruPay and myHRcounsel™. Payroll & HCM compliance is already so complicated and only getting more and more difficult with the many changes to employment laws. Having the right advisors and tools to navigate these complicated employment laws requires knowledgeable and responsive counsel.
TruPay is a leader in workforce solutions and payroll technology market, offering a suite of benefits & human capital employer service tools. As industry experts, TruPay recognizes the need to offer innovative solutions for a rapidly changing business environment. That is why their philosophy is to provide single sign-on human capital management tools supported by a team that strives for their client’s success.
In addition to TruPay’s industry-leading solutions, you can now bring your company “into compliance” and avoid the hassles and high fees incurred with attorneys in doing so. TruPay’s partnership with myHRcounsel™ provides the legal protection and compliance to your business by providing legal counsel and important current documentation to the HR and legal functions critical to your business. Subscription-bases, on-demand legal solutions built right into TruPay’s software, this legal solution is the next evolution of the industry and saves clients time and money, while providing you world-class legal advice.
“We are so humbled by TruPay’s decision to launch TruPay Legal with myHRcounsel and provide our services to its clients! With other HR services providing only directional advice, while disclaiming their advice, our solution with TruPay provides clients advice they can rely on!” said Mark Young, myHRcounsel’s CEO and Co-founder.
About the TruPay
TruPay is a private provider of a single sign-on human capital management technology supported by a team that strives for your success. This means that we can leverage the latest technology available through our partner UKG, while utilizing our own unique approach to customer service. TruPay’s commitment to transparency and Midwest values speak for themselves because, in this industry, you’re nothing without integrity. We’re true, consultative partners that help our clients to achieve more with their resources. Our team will develop a customized approach for your needs, connecting you with people who truly care about your workforce's success. Visit www.trupay.com to meet our team of experts.
About myHRcounsel
myHRcounsel provides on-demand legal and compliance services through a call-center, web and mobile application staffed with 35+ attorneys capable of advising on all Federal and 50 State employment laws. Their 20 year history of providing services in this format has afforded their clients to receive instant answers on everyday HR compliance questions at a greatly reduced fee. The HR Concierge is provided for a “flat” monthly fee and is available 7 days a week. To learn more, visit www.myHRcounsel.com
TruPay is a leader in workforce solutions and payroll technology market, offering a suite of benefits & human capital employer service tools. As industry experts, TruPay recognizes the need to offer innovative solutions for a rapidly changing business environment. That is why their philosophy is to provide single sign-on human capital management tools supported by a team that strives for their client’s success.
In addition to TruPay’s industry-leading solutions, you can now bring your company “into compliance” and avoid the hassles and high fees incurred with attorneys in doing so. TruPay’s partnership with myHRcounsel™ provides the legal protection and compliance to your business by providing legal counsel and important current documentation to the HR and legal functions critical to your business. Subscription-bases, on-demand legal solutions built right into TruPay’s software, this legal solution is the next evolution of the industry and saves clients time and money, while providing you world-class legal advice.
“We are so humbled by TruPay’s decision to launch TruPay Legal with myHRcounsel and provide our services to its clients! With other HR services providing only directional advice, while disclaiming their advice, our solution with TruPay provides clients advice they can rely on!” said Mark Young, myHRcounsel’s CEO and Co-founder.
About the TruPay
TruPay is a private provider of a single sign-on human capital management technology supported by a team that strives for your success. This means that we can leverage the latest technology available through our partner UKG, while utilizing our own unique approach to customer service. TruPay’s commitment to transparency and Midwest values speak for themselves because, in this industry, you’re nothing without integrity. We’re true, consultative partners that help our clients to achieve more with their resources. Our team will develop a customized approach for your needs, connecting you with people who truly care about your workforce's success. Visit www.trupay.com to meet our team of experts.
About myHRcounsel
myHRcounsel provides on-demand legal and compliance services through a call-center, web and mobile application staffed with 35+ attorneys capable of advising on all Federal and 50 State employment laws. Their 20 year history of providing services in this format has afforded their clients to receive instant answers on everyday HR compliance questions at a greatly reduced fee. The HR Concierge is provided for a “flat” monthly fee and is available 7 days a week. To learn more, visit www.myHRcounsel.com
Contact
myHRcounselContact
Mark Young
612-339-1421
myhrcounsel.com
Mark Young
612-339-1421
myhrcounsel.com
Categories