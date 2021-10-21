Sabrina J. McCabe Acknowledged as an Esteemed Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
San Mateo, CA, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sabrina J. McCabe, of San Mateo, California, has been acknowledged as an esteemed member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of performing arts.
About Sabrina J. McCabe
Sabrina McCabe has over 20 years’ experience in the performing arts field. She is the owner and performing artist of Honeylove which provides performing art in San Mateo, California. Ms. McCabe is responsible for singing and voice acting. She is skilled at social media, public speaking, and customer service.
Born on July 4, 1956 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Sabrina attended the college of San Mateo for music. She is affiliated with Music Horizons. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, watching movies, and music.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
