Charles L. Jinkins Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Dumas, TX, October 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Charles L. Jinkins, of Dumas, Texas, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of automotive repair.
About Charles L. Jinkins
Charles Jinkins is a senior master technician, shop foreman and service manager at Wild West Ford, a Ford dealership and automotive repair service. With over 40 years’ experience, Mr. Jinkins ensures that all of the diagnostics on cars are proper and within specifications. He provides education as needed for all aspects of the shop and ensures everything is up to code. Mr. Jinkins also trains new technicians.
Born June 2, 1963 in Landstuell, Germany, Charles obtained the following training and certifications in his field: Senior Master Technician, Automotive Repair and Diesel Repair, T.S.T.I., Amarillo, Texas, Ford Specialist Training, Ford Warranty Training, Ford Service Advisor Training, and Ford Service Manager Training.
Previously, Charles Jinkins served as a senior master tech at Fenton Ford of Dumas and a field service technician at Compliant Power Systems. In his spare time, he enjoys family activities, his dogs, drag racing, and building race cars.
For further information, contact www.wildwestford.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
