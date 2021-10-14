TVS Boxing Network.com Adds Seven Iconic Classic Boxing Matches to the WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix
Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, Rocky Marciano, Jersey Jo Walcott, Jerry Quarry, Ron Lyle, Cleveland Williams, Ernie Terrell, Floyd Patterson, Sonny Liston, and Joey Maxim all have been added to the streaming 24/7 ad supported free to view network schedule.
California City, CA, October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TVS Boxing Network.com, the 24 hour ad supported free to view channel from the TVS Television Network, has added fresh classic TV bouts from more than a dozen hall of fame fighters. It appears as one of 40 TVS Micro Channels on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Amazon, Google, ROKU, Apple, and Web TV, shows are free to watch on all mobile and IPTV devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.
More than 100 championship fights can be seen on the channel, which is one of six channels in the TVS Sports Network bundle. Other channels include TVS Turbo Network, TVS Sports Network, TVS Classic Sports Network, TVS Women Sports Network, and TVS Tavern TV Network.
Other six channel bundles on the service include TVS Classic TV Networks, TVS Classic Movie Networks, TVS Home Shopping Networks, TVS Lifestyle Networks, and TVS Kids + Family Networks.
All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship opportunities. TVS AdSales.com is located in Miami, New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.
TVS Boxing Network.com is celebrating ten years as one of the first streaming IPTV networks.
