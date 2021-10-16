TVS Opus Network Adds Several Classic Music TV Shows to Midnight Refrain Schedule on WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix
Midnight Refrain and Noir Nightingales welcome Perry Como, Charlie Spivak, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Dave Pell, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Dean Martin, and more join the 24/7 streaming post cable network.
California City, CA, October 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TVS Opus Network, the 24/7 streaming free to view ad supported post cable network has added All Star Swing Festival, Cavalcade of Bands, Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Bulova Watch Show to it's Fall schedule. Most of the shows have been added to the Midnight Refrain program, while Ella Fitzgerald has joined the Noir Nightingales segment.
This showcase of the top musical TV shows in the first 40 years of broadcast TV is the leading network on the TVS MicroChannels service on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Amazon, Google, ROKU, Apple, and Web TV, these shows are available on all IPTV and mobile devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.
TVS Opus Network is one of six post cable networks in the TVS Classic TV Networks bundle. Others are TVS Flashback Network, TVS Nostalgia TV Network, TVS Vintage TV Network, TVS Buckboard Network, and TVS Hi Tops Network. All showcase classic TV shows from the first 40 years of TV.
Other six channel post cable network bundles on the service include TVS Classic Movie Networks, TVS Sports Networks, TVS Home Shopping Networks, TVS Kids & Family Networks, and TVS Lifestyle Networks.
All TVS streaming networks are ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS advertising opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami, New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.
