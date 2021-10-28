Dr. Maureen E. Marshall-Jeffers Honored as a Woman of Distinction for the Third Quarter of 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.
Tinton Falls, NJ, October 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Maureen E. Marshall-Jeffers, of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, has been honored as a Woman of Distinction for the third quarter of 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of education. Each quarter P.O.W.E.R. chooses four women for their distinction award. These four noteworthy women deserve recognition for their exceptional accomplishments. They go the extra mile to achieve results and create a significant impact in their chosen profession.
About Maureen E. Marshall-Jeffers
On January 5, 2015, Dr. Maureen Marshall-Jeffers began her official retirement from the New York City Department of Education. She was ecstatic at the thought of being able to relax and pursue the plans her husband had made for them. The previous evening her mother had become ill and was taken to the emergency room. Fortunately, she was not admitted, and they got home around 5:30 that morning. Reflecting on what occurred, Dr. Marshall-Jeffers says that she would do it all over again for the woman who bore her and supported her positive life decisions.
Dr. Marshall-Jeffers did retire after 30 years in the educational arena in 2015. She taught elementary and middle school and had various responsibilities, including teaching, mentoring and serving on school committees. Dr. Marshall-Jeffers is a lifelong educator and administrator. She began her educational career in Trinidad/Tobago, twin islands known as the "Land of steel bands and carnivals," teaching early childhood education. She migrated to St. Croix, US Virgin Islands, where she met and married her husband Edme, and had two sons. She studied piano music, both theory and practical, which trained her to be very focused and disciplined. She strongly believes that children should be exposed to various disciplines in the arts including instrumental music, singing, dancing, and drama, as it helps them to be well-rounded socially.
Dr. Marshall-Jeffers received a B.S. in Education from CUNY Medgar Evers College, graduating in three years. In her senior year, she participated in a protest for daycare and equality for women students at the College which resulted in victory. She earned an Ed.D. from the College of New Rochelle in 2003. Dr. Marshall-Jeffers belongs to the N.E.A. She was recently showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City.
As an entrepreneur, and an avid philanthropist, Dr. Marshall-Jeffers has an inquisitive appetite for learning about international cultures including their basic lifestyle, foods, music, religion, and education. As an avid traveler whose many adventurous experiences and exposure to the world have empowered her to embrace aspects of all culture, Maureen, knows that the world is the “best classroom.” She attributes her passion for travel to her high school years studying world history. She has traveled extensively to most Caribbean countries and Europe, England, Austria, Switzerland, (where her brother resides with his family), France, and the Netherlands. In 2019 she visited Milan, Italy. She also cruised the Bahamas Islands with family and friends that same year. In 2020, Dr. Marshall-Jeffers visited Grenada, her parents’ birthplace, especially to visit her aunt, (her mother’s sister). Her birthplace, Trinidad/Tobago, was the next port of call where she reunited with her siblings and their offspring.
While residing in St. Croix, Maureen dabbled in fashion design and tailoring. Her mother was a fashion designer and seamstress who saw her daughter’s interest in fashion and enrolled her in a fashion school at age eleven. She is known to have an eye for coordinating colors which is quite extraordinary. Maureen studied piano music, both theory and practical, which trained her to be very focused and disciplined. As an Educator, “born to serve,” Maureen Marshall-Jeffers was embedded with the natural tendency to educate beyond the walls of the classroom, or constraints of textbook or worksheets. She intertwined her students and her daily experiences as the canvas for learning.
Born in "the land of the humming bird," Trinidad/Tobago, Maureen first migrated to St. Croix, Virgin Islands where she met and married her spouse. She is a dedicated wife and mother of two successful young men, professionals in the scientific field. She publicly thanks her husband and her children for their support as she accomplished her childhood dream.
Maureen embraces life in many capacities. She loves challenges, music and singing, (Gospel, Ballads and Calypso). She also serves as a Wedding/Fashion Consultant, Counselor and philanthropic supporter. Her belief is that "learning never ends; I’m open to learning, all children can and will learn."
Dr. Marshall-Jeffers states that her parents, Ronald and Dorothy Marshall, were very influential and supportive with decisions she made in pursuing higher education to the highest degree obtainable. Her parents migrated to The United States of America in their early sixties in order to assist the family with the children while Maureen attended undergraduate school. Her parents also registered into a health program and obtained licenses as Nursing Assistants. Her fun-loving, comical Dad passed away seven months before she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Science. Maureen’s mother lived and enjoyed life extensively. Dorothy was an avid reader, traveled to various States and toured Europe. She loved adventure and life. She was a dedicated leader, who was compassionate and sincerely concerned for family, friends, and strangers. Maureen admired her mother's tenacity to achieve knowledge. She pays tribute to her parents, especially her mother, who guided her household well and recently departed this world.
One chapter of Maureen’s exciting life has ended, but the memories are embedded. After forty seven years of marriage, she became a widow in early 2018. It was their perspective plan after her retirement to travel specifically to Africa and Asia in order to perform humanitarian and academic services to children and adults. However, Abba Father has another plan for Maureen’s life. She is so very grateful that He enabled her to be the caregiver for her mother two years ago, and her husband for seventeen months.
Dr. Marshall-Jeffers has plans to continue as an educator and open a school of fine arts for children beginning at age 3. In her retirement, Maureen enjoys travel, singing in the Church choir, and her role as the Educational Director of her Church.
Dr. Maureen Marshall-Jeffers states, “I am a breast cancer survivor, ten years free and healed without chemotherapy or radiation! I was healed by my relentless faith in God and use of natural remedies.”
"Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment." -- Jim Rohn
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Maureen E. Marshall-Jeffers
On January 5, 2015, Dr. Maureen Marshall-Jeffers began her official retirement from the New York City Department of Education. She was ecstatic at the thought of being able to relax and pursue the plans her husband had made for them. The previous evening her mother had become ill and was taken to the emergency room. Fortunately, she was not admitted, and they got home around 5:30 that morning. Reflecting on what occurred, Dr. Marshall-Jeffers says that she would do it all over again for the woman who bore her and supported her positive life decisions.
Dr. Marshall-Jeffers did retire after 30 years in the educational arena in 2015. She taught elementary and middle school and had various responsibilities, including teaching, mentoring and serving on school committees. Dr. Marshall-Jeffers is a lifelong educator and administrator. She began her educational career in Trinidad/Tobago, twin islands known as the "Land of steel bands and carnivals," teaching early childhood education. She migrated to St. Croix, US Virgin Islands, where she met and married her husband Edme, and had two sons. She studied piano music, both theory and practical, which trained her to be very focused and disciplined. She strongly believes that children should be exposed to various disciplines in the arts including instrumental music, singing, dancing, and drama, as it helps them to be well-rounded socially.
Dr. Marshall-Jeffers received a B.S. in Education from CUNY Medgar Evers College, graduating in three years. In her senior year, she participated in a protest for daycare and equality for women students at the College which resulted in victory. She earned an Ed.D. from the College of New Rochelle in 2003. Dr. Marshall-Jeffers belongs to the N.E.A. She was recently showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City.
As an entrepreneur, and an avid philanthropist, Dr. Marshall-Jeffers has an inquisitive appetite for learning about international cultures including their basic lifestyle, foods, music, religion, and education. As an avid traveler whose many adventurous experiences and exposure to the world have empowered her to embrace aspects of all culture, Maureen, knows that the world is the “best classroom.” She attributes her passion for travel to her high school years studying world history. She has traveled extensively to most Caribbean countries and Europe, England, Austria, Switzerland, (where her brother resides with his family), France, and the Netherlands. In 2019 she visited Milan, Italy. She also cruised the Bahamas Islands with family and friends that same year. In 2020, Dr. Marshall-Jeffers visited Grenada, her parents’ birthplace, especially to visit her aunt, (her mother’s sister). Her birthplace, Trinidad/Tobago, was the next port of call where she reunited with her siblings and their offspring.
While residing in St. Croix, Maureen dabbled in fashion design and tailoring. Her mother was a fashion designer and seamstress who saw her daughter’s interest in fashion and enrolled her in a fashion school at age eleven. She is known to have an eye for coordinating colors which is quite extraordinary. Maureen studied piano music, both theory and practical, which trained her to be very focused and disciplined. As an Educator, “born to serve,” Maureen Marshall-Jeffers was embedded with the natural tendency to educate beyond the walls of the classroom, or constraints of textbook or worksheets. She intertwined her students and her daily experiences as the canvas for learning.
Born in "the land of the humming bird," Trinidad/Tobago, Maureen first migrated to St. Croix, Virgin Islands where she met and married her spouse. She is a dedicated wife and mother of two successful young men, professionals in the scientific field. She publicly thanks her husband and her children for their support as she accomplished her childhood dream.
Maureen embraces life in many capacities. She loves challenges, music and singing, (Gospel, Ballads and Calypso). She also serves as a Wedding/Fashion Consultant, Counselor and philanthropic supporter. Her belief is that "learning never ends; I’m open to learning, all children can and will learn."
Dr. Marshall-Jeffers states that her parents, Ronald and Dorothy Marshall, were very influential and supportive with decisions she made in pursuing higher education to the highest degree obtainable. Her parents migrated to The United States of America in their early sixties in order to assist the family with the children while Maureen attended undergraduate school. Her parents also registered into a health program and obtained licenses as Nursing Assistants. Her fun-loving, comical Dad passed away seven months before she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Science. Maureen’s mother lived and enjoyed life extensively. Dorothy was an avid reader, traveled to various States and toured Europe. She loved adventure and life. She was a dedicated leader, who was compassionate and sincerely concerned for family, friends, and strangers. Maureen admired her mother's tenacity to achieve knowledge. She pays tribute to her parents, especially her mother, who guided her household well and recently departed this world.
One chapter of Maureen’s exciting life has ended, but the memories are embedded. After forty seven years of marriage, she became a widow in early 2018. It was their perspective plan after her retirement to travel specifically to Africa and Asia in order to perform humanitarian and academic services to children and adults. However, Abba Father has another plan for Maureen’s life. She is so very grateful that He enabled her to be the caregiver for her mother two years ago, and her husband for seventeen months.
Dr. Marshall-Jeffers has plans to continue as an educator and open a school of fine arts for children beginning at age 3. In her retirement, Maureen enjoys travel, singing in the Church choir, and her role as the Educational Director of her Church.
Dr. Maureen Marshall-Jeffers states, “I am a breast cancer survivor, ten years free and healed without chemotherapy or radiation! I was healed by my relentless faith in God and use of natural remedies.”
"Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment." -- Jim Rohn
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)Contact
S. K. Koop
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
S. K. Koop
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Categories