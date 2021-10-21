CubeSmart (Managed) Self Storage in Lexington, SC, Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Hilton Head Island, NC, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CubeSmart (managed) Self Storage in Lexington, SC, has been sold. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, of Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading self storage brokerage firm in the Southeast, represented the seller. The facility was sold to an out of state buyer.
The 55,545 +/- SF facility, located at 1120 Old Cherokee Rd., Lexington, SC opened its doors in March 2019 and consists of 402 climate units in a multi-level building. Occupancy had reached an all-time high of nearly 100% at the time of the sale, demonstrating the demand for storage unit facilities in today’s market. Amenities include a rental office with retail supplies, two elevators, ample lighting and two access points controlled by keypad entry. The building is equipped with solar panels that generate electricity for the building.
Located on approximately 3.3 +/- acres, CubeSmart (managed) Self Storage is close to nearby retail stores, apartment complexes, residential neighborhoods with new planned communities and restaurants. It is also located in the award-winning Lexington One School District and near Lake Murray. Lexington is a suburb of Columbia, SC, and is 95 miles south of Charlotte, NC and 200 miles east of Atlanta, GA.
Midcoast Properties, Inc. is a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast focusing on the Self Storage industry. Brokerage services are available in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. The firm’s focus is to be a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members and investors.
