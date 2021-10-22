Assistance Home Care Receives BBB TORCH Award
Assistance Home Care, providing senior home care services, is a 2021 Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) TORCH Award winner for BBB Serving Eastern & Southwest Missouri & Southern Illinois.
Saint Louis, MO, October 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Assistance Home Care is a 2021 Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) TORCH Award winner for BBB Serving Eastern & Southwest Missouri & Southern Illinois.
TORCH Awards honor businesses and nonprofits demonstrating high ethics in their treatment of customers, employees and suppliers. Ten businesses and two nonprofits are receiving TORCH Awards in 2021.
“BBB TORCH Awards recognize companies and charities committed to exceptional standards and high ethics,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. “These organizations have truly joined BBB’s mission of advancing marketplace trust in an exemplary way, and they are role models for others in the community.”
Assistance Home Care is a Senior Home Care Company specializing in dementia and movement disorder care, with five offices in the St. Louis area and a recent expansion into the Chicago area. Company president Allen Serfas said the agency, which is celebrating 10 years in business, was founded in honor of his mother-in-law after her battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
“The TORCH Award speaks volumes to any company that receives it because it really speaks volumes that you’re committed to taking care of your employees, the families, the customers you serve, your referral partners, and your business partners," Serfas said. “You’re truly making a difference in the community and in the lives of your clients and employees.”
Assistance Home Care and other TORCH Award winners were recognized during a virtual award ceremony on Oct. 21.
Contact
Allen Serfas
314-466-3227
assistancehomecare.com
