Boxing Illustrated Magazine Will Now Sanction TV Championship Belts for Women's Boxing and Newcomers "Beginners" TV Belts
Boxing Illustrated Magazine will offer championship belts on the Women's Boxing and Boxing After Dark series that they promote and produce for the TVS Television Network, plus other broadcast, cable, and syndicated outlets.
California City, CA, October 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Boxing Illustrated, the iconic "independent" boxing magazine published by TVS Publishing, will now offer championship belts for Women's Boxing and Rising Stars boxing. The live cards will be promoted by TVS Live Events and will be seen worldwide on broadcast, cable, IPTV, mobile, and syndicated platforms. Bouts begin in early 2022, pending possible COVID restrictions.
Boxing Illustrated Presents Boxing After Dark is a regular TVS Television Network showcase for rising stars. Championship belts will be contested for in the Novice, Intermediate, and Select levels. The events are an attempt to give the best rising stars a fair and honest platform with which to begin their careers.
Boxing Illustrated Presents A Ring of Their Own showcases Women fighters in a setting that will see them get fair and honest purses, comparable to those that men get. Every TVS show will feature Boxing Illustrated Championship fights.
TVS Television Network, the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA, will telecast these events to broadcast, cable, IPTV, Mobile, and other AVOD platforms. TVS has telecast boxing for decades, including the Joe Frazier - Ron Stander Championship Fight, plus a series of championship fights in association with Madison Square Garden.
TVS will continue its tradition of using iconic boxing announcers on their fights. Past TVS events have featured Hall of Famers Don Dunphy, Les Keiter, Chris Schenkel, and Jack Drees. TVS subsidiary TVS Video Techniques was the leading PPV boxing producer/distributor of the 1960s-1970s, including 16 Muhammad Ali fights.
All classic and current Video Techniques and TVS fights can be seen on an ad supported, free to view basis on BoxingIllustrated.Net. Bouts are streaming on a 24/7 basis.
