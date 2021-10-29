New York's Leading Commercial Lender, Global Capital Partners Fund LLC, is Making Asset-Based Lending Accessible with Joseph Malvasio's Guidance
Global Capital Partners offers asset-based lending that helps fund growth for many in New York City.
New York, NY, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In the months that followed the sudden onset of the ongoing pandemic, asset-based lending's popularity and activity increased tremendously. By the summer of 2020, many companies turned to asset-based financing for liquidity purposes. The impact of COVID-19 was such that the limited access to government-backed financing played a significant part in this exacerbated increase in asset-based finance.
This is where Global Capital Partners Fund LLC stepped in with their ever-so-accessible financing solutions, including asset-based lending. Many companies turned to GCP and were aided by Joseph Malvasio's guidance regarding funding and finding tools for growth, credibility, and liquidity solutions.
At Global Capital Partners Fund LLC, the asset-based financing tools include term loans, and many businesses in various industries can take advantage of the easy access to these loans. Industries like hospitality, oil, biotech, power, etc., can rely on the backing from asset-based lending and use the loan for funding dividends, capital expenditure, paying off debts, and effectuating buyouts.
A spokesperson for GCP stated, "We think that asset-based lending is one of the best financing solutions out there for businesses looking to secure some working capital, so their growth is in motion. Many borrowers hesitate to step into the Asset-Based Lending landscape due to the administrative work relating to the value of the collateral. But with our team's expertise and close collaboration with our clients, this is easily accomplished, and a mutual agreement is formed."
Through GCP's asset-based loans, companies can gain various benefits and increase their liquidity significantly. This is a solution that lies outside the field of what most banks offer. To know more about asset-based financing and other financing solutions, reach out to the team of Global Capital Partners Fund LLC by referring to the contact information below.
About Joseph Malvasio
Joseph Malvasio is the President of Global Capital Partners Fund LLC. Global Capital Partners Fund LLC has been in the business for years, and Malvasio's experience of 40 years continues to benefit various clients in accessing hassle-free private loans, commercial loans, and venture financing solutions and aids the company as well.
Contact Information
Website: https://gcpfund.com/
Contact: 1-800-514-7350
Address: 555 Fifth Ave. Suite 302 New York, NY 10017
Email: contact@gcpfund.com
