New Arizona Law Firm, Paradise Valley Law, is Helping Clients Regain Control Through Low Cost Marijuana Expungements
Paradise Valley Law, a new Phoenix Criminal Defense firm, is helping its clients clean the slate through low-cost marijuana expungements.
Phoenix, AZ, October 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As Arizona has embraced the use of recreational marijuana, thousands still face the consequences of old felonies as a result of prior marijuana convictions. These convictions continue to impact things like housing and employment.
Paradise Valley Law, a new Arizona Criminal Defense firm, immediately recognized the importance of giving its clients the opportunity to clean the slate and opened its doors with low-cost marijuana case expungements
"We're seeing first hand how these old cases have affected our clients. We've had clients with convictions that are decades old. And many of them can't wait to finally clear up their backgrounds," says Richard Noel, Founding Attorney of Paradise Valley Law.
To be eligible for an expungement of your old marijuana charge, you must have been charged, arrested, or convicted of possessing, consuming, or transporting marijuana under 2.5 ounces, or six plants and/or a paraphernalia charge.
"Giving clients a chance to take control of their own lives after years of these convictions hanging over their heads, is incredibly rewarding," Noel said.
Paradise Valley Law is a full-service Criminal Defense and Estate Planning law firm based in Phoenix, that serves the state of Arizona.
