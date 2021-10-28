Swedish Medical Center Recognized for Excellence in Stroke, Pulmonary, Prostate Surgery and Critical Care
Swedish is named among Healthgrades' "America’s 100 Best Hospitals" for these areas of care, for the second consecutive year.
Englewood, CO, October 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Swedish Medical Center has once again been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for stroke, pulmonary care, prostate surgery and critical care according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data.
“We know that patients have choices when it comes to their healthcare,” said Ryan Tobin, president and chief executive officer at Swedish Medical Center. “And we also know that patients today are more informed and more engaged than ever. That’s why it is so important for Healthgrades to perform this type of independent data collection and analysis to help patients find the highest quality care available. Our team works hard every day to ensure our care is the very best, and we are so pleased that Healthgrades is able to highlight our commitment to excellence in these areas.”
“Now more than ever, consumers understand the importance of hospital quality and starting to become more diligent when researching where they receive care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “When selecting a hospital, consumers can feel confident in the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for their commitment to quality care and exceptional outcomes.”
For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states. Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected) and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected). View the full list of Specialty Excellence Award(TM) recipients: https://www.healthgrades.com/quality/specialty-excellence-americas-best-care.
The complete Healthgrades 2021 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology, can be found at
https://partners.healthgrades.com/healthgrades-quality-solutions/healthgrades-quality-awards.
Swedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians.
With stroke door to treatment times averaging just 20 minutes, Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is a level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. Over 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish.
Swedish Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Additional information is available at SwedishHospital.com.
* Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2017 through 2019 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.
Media Contact:
Alyssa Parker
o: 303-788-5909
m: 719-246-3120
alyssa.parker@healthonecares.com
“We know that patients have choices when it comes to their healthcare,” said Ryan Tobin, president and chief executive officer at Swedish Medical Center. “And we also know that patients today are more informed and more engaged than ever. That’s why it is so important for Healthgrades to perform this type of independent data collection and analysis to help patients find the highest quality care available. Our team works hard every day to ensure our care is the very best, and we are so pleased that Healthgrades is able to highlight our commitment to excellence in these areas.”
“Now more than ever, consumers understand the importance of hospital quality and starting to become more diligent when researching where they receive care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “When selecting a hospital, consumers can feel confident in the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for their commitment to quality care and exceptional outcomes.”
For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states. Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected) and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected). View the full list of Specialty Excellence Award(TM) recipients: https://www.healthgrades.com/quality/specialty-excellence-americas-best-care.
The complete Healthgrades 2021 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology, can be found at
https://partners.healthgrades.com/healthgrades-quality-solutions/healthgrades-quality-awards.
Swedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians.
With stroke door to treatment times averaging just 20 minutes, Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is a level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. Over 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish.
Swedish Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Additional information is available at SwedishHospital.com.
* Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2017 through 2019 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.
Media Contact:
Alyssa Parker
o: 303-788-5909
m: 719-246-3120
alyssa.parker@healthonecares.com
Contact
Swedish Medical CenterContact
Alyssa Parker
(303) 788-5909
SwedishHospital.com
Alyssa Parker
(303) 788-5909
SwedishHospital.com
Categories