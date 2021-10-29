Achieve a Great Workout at Home with CollageVideo.TV
Here are nine simple reasons why CollageVideo.TV would be the best “at-home and to-go” option to start working out.
Pompton Plains, NJ, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Getting in shape with the lowest effort is a dream for many people. Everyone wants to get fit without feeling the stress of driving to or spending hours in a gym, especially with cold weather around the corner.
Whether you decide to keep your gym membership, or to get fit at home using fitness apps, you should choose what best suits your lifestyle and fitness goals. You also have to find an instructor you actually like and trust to invest your time. Here are nine simple reasons why CollageVideo.TV would be the best “at-home and to-go” option to start working out:
- It’s cost effective: Anyone can start exercising now with CollageVideo.TV as low as $1.99? Yes, if anyone decides to rent an individual program, they can just rent it for seven days for only $1.99.
- It’s convenient: Say goodbye to an uncomfortable gym environment, or potentially contaminated equipment and machines. Now, it's the best time to practice all your favorite workouts right on your TV in your own living room, via Roku, Android, iOS and Apple TV plus it's easy to Chromecast from your phone’s browser to your TV.
- Variety of workouts: If you aren’t self-motivated, try watching the trailers on collagevideo.tv before you start, to view what to expect from each program. CollageVideo.TV has a huge library of programs from beginner to advanced levels. The good news for seniors who have never engaged in a training program is that it’s never too late to start and find a balanced physical fitness program that includes low impact, moderate aerobic activity, strength training, and balance and flexibility exercises.
- Workout on your schedule: It’s very easy to get distracted at home, or be busy with your family, but you can also make it fun and effective when you include all your family members in the workout anywhere you’re connected to the internet.
- Trusted source: There are tons of fitness apps out there, unfortunately, it can be a bit overwhelming and not easy to decide which is better. Since 1987, Collage Video continues to offer video programs from the world’s top fitness trainers. Yes, celebrity trainers we actually know and trust, are here.
- No Commitment: Choosing CollageVideo.TV gives anyone the chance to try the platform for seven days for free without any commitment, and the cancellation is very easy and can be done at anytime.
- No Need for Equipment: An effective workout doesn’t have to go on for hours or use heavy weights. On CollageVideo.TV many workouts need only your body weight and your energetic soul. Chair seated workouts, or simple walking workouts with Kathy Smith can give the results to reach any fitness goal.
- Mix up your workout plan: Mixing between cardio and weight training is necessary for fat burning, building muscles, and to gradually improve strength and balance. As long as it gets your heart rate to go up, it’s a good workout. All workouts are easily categorized on CollageVideo.TV by cardio, senior, pilates, weight training, yoga, etc.
- Modification is available: every one of us has weaknesses and areas we need to work on. Many of the workouts on CollageVideo.TV are presented with modifications to meet everyone’s level – with beginner, moderate and advanced versions - to make it easier for everyone to complete the full program successfully and safely.
Bottom line, the most important thing is to get started. Start simply with 10-minutes on your first day and work your way up to 30 minutes of exercise a day, four days a week, by taking one day off between workout days, and you’ll begin feel great. Don’t forget to talk to your doctor before starting your home workouts, particularly if you have a medical condition or/and are recovering from an injury.
Whether you decide to keep your gym membership, or to get fit at home using fitness apps, you should choose what best suits your lifestyle and fitness goals. You also have to find an instructor you actually like and trust to invest your time. Here are nine simple reasons why CollageVideo.TV would be the best “at-home and to-go” option to start working out:
- It’s cost effective: Anyone can start exercising now with CollageVideo.TV as low as $1.99? Yes, if anyone decides to rent an individual program, they can just rent it for seven days for only $1.99.
- It’s convenient: Say goodbye to an uncomfortable gym environment, or potentially contaminated equipment and machines. Now, it's the best time to practice all your favorite workouts right on your TV in your own living room, via Roku, Android, iOS and Apple TV plus it's easy to Chromecast from your phone’s browser to your TV.
- Variety of workouts: If you aren’t self-motivated, try watching the trailers on collagevideo.tv before you start, to view what to expect from each program. CollageVideo.TV has a huge library of programs from beginner to advanced levels. The good news for seniors who have never engaged in a training program is that it’s never too late to start and find a balanced physical fitness program that includes low impact, moderate aerobic activity, strength training, and balance and flexibility exercises.
- Workout on your schedule: It’s very easy to get distracted at home, or be busy with your family, but you can also make it fun and effective when you include all your family members in the workout anywhere you’re connected to the internet.
- Trusted source: There are tons of fitness apps out there, unfortunately, it can be a bit overwhelming and not easy to decide which is better. Since 1987, Collage Video continues to offer video programs from the world’s top fitness trainers. Yes, celebrity trainers we actually know and trust, are here.
- No Commitment: Choosing CollageVideo.TV gives anyone the chance to try the platform for seven days for free without any commitment, and the cancellation is very easy and can be done at anytime.
- No Need for Equipment: An effective workout doesn’t have to go on for hours or use heavy weights. On CollageVideo.TV many workouts need only your body weight and your energetic soul. Chair seated workouts, or simple walking workouts with Kathy Smith can give the results to reach any fitness goal.
- Mix up your workout plan: Mixing between cardio and weight training is necessary for fat burning, building muscles, and to gradually improve strength and balance. As long as it gets your heart rate to go up, it’s a good workout. All workouts are easily categorized on CollageVideo.TV by cardio, senior, pilates, weight training, yoga, etc.
- Modification is available: every one of us has weaknesses and areas we need to work on. Many of the workouts on CollageVideo.TV are presented with modifications to meet everyone’s level – with beginner, moderate and advanced versions - to make it easier for everyone to complete the full program successfully and safely.
Bottom line, the most important thing is to get started. Start simply with 10-minutes on your first day and work your way up to 30 minutes of exercise a day, four days a week, by taking one day off between workout days, and you’ll begin feel great. Don’t forget to talk to your doctor before starting your home workouts, particularly if you have a medical condition or/and are recovering from an injury.
Contact
CollageVideo.TVContact
Nisreen Damatti
(201) 488-6110 ext. 215
www.collagevideo.tv
Nisreen Damatti
(201) 488-6110 ext. 215
www.collagevideo.tv
Categories