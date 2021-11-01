Promise to Perform Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Transol Corporation and Their Subsidiaries - Spanco, Inc., Rigid Lifelines and Lug-All Corporation
Morgantown, PA, November 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Promise to Perform Industries, Inc. acquired substantially all the assets of Transol Corporation on October 29, 2021. The acquisition includes all of Transol Corporation’s subsidiaries, including Spanco, Inc., Rigid Lifelines, Inc., and Lug-All Corporation - leading American manufacturers of overhead material handling systems, fall protection systems, and manual cable and web strap come along ratchet winch hoists, respectively.
The acquisition was a management buyout, which will ensure maximum continuity to customers, employees and vendors. The three shareholder managers, Jeff Brazwell, Arnie Galpin, and Shawn Trexler, have over 78 years of combined industry experience, 34 of which were at Spanco, Rigid Lifelines, and Lug-All.
The three employees participating in the buyout are: former Vice President of Sales, Jeff Brazwell, former Vice President of Engineering, Arnie Galpin and former Senior Operations Manager, Shawn Trexler.
“Spanco, Rigid Lifelines, and Lug-All are venerable companies with long traditions of quality and performance,” said Jeff Brazwell, President and CEO of Promise to Perform Industries, Inc. “We look forward to building on that success through a dedication to the fundamentals of what made these companies great.”
The management buyout of Transol Corporation by Promise to Perform Industries, Inc. enhances the companies’ position in the overhead material handling, fall protection, and manual cable and web strap come along ratchet winch hoist markets by leveraging the direct knowledge and experience the new owners obtained in their previous roles, and using this knowledge to guide the companies into a new and exciting chapter.
Please direct all media inquiries to:
Rebecca Deno
Marketing Manager
Promise to Perform Industries, Inc.
rdeno@spanco.com
(610) 286-7200
