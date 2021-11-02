Brookwood Capital Advisors Selling Sixth Largest Mall in Nebraska Up for Auction
Sixth largest mall in Nebraska up for auction through RI Marketplace November 15-17. The center will be sold online and the auction company is encouraging local bids. The property currently makes over $1.25M a year after expenses.
Norfolk, NE, November 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sunset Plaza Mall, a regional shopping center in Norfolk NE, is up for auction November 15-17, and is seeking local or regional ownership.
The mall has been a destination for shoppers since 1968 with Target, JC Penney, Famous Footwear and others drawing shoppers from around the greater northeast Nebraska region.
The auction will be held online through RI-Marketplace, and is a chance for a local or regional owner to buy a piece of Nebraska's retail centers at a fraction of the cost it typically would be considering it's an auction.
The current ownership group, Brookwood Capital Advisors, has an ambitious redevelopment plan with Kohls, TJ Maxx, and others in tow to fill up the existing vacancies and bring it back to it's formal glory. They're hoping a local group takes on the challenge and finishes out the project.
The auction link is below:
https://rimarketplace.com/auction/1058/52-occupied-target-shadow-anchored-power-center
The mall has been a destination for shoppers since 1968 with Target, JC Penney, Famous Footwear and others drawing shoppers from around the greater northeast Nebraska region.
The auction will be held online through RI-Marketplace, and is a chance for a local or regional owner to buy a piece of Nebraska's retail centers at a fraction of the cost it typically would be considering it's an auction.
The current ownership group, Brookwood Capital Advisors, has an ambitious redevelopment plan with Kohls, TJ Maxx, and others in tow to fill up the existing vacancies and bring it back to it's formal glory. They're hoping a local group takes on the challenge and finishes out the project.
The auction link is below:
https://rimarketplace.com/auction/1058/52-occupied-target-shadow-anchored-power-center
Contact
Brookwood Capital AdvisorsContact
Ben Hamd
202-525-8991
www.brookwoodcapitaladv.com
Ben Hamd
202-525-8991
www.brookwoodcapitaladv.com
Categories