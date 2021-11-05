The Broadway Lounge Presents "Phenomenal Phil" Raso in “BELIEVE!”; a Night of Comedy Magic & Mind Reading

“Phenomenal Phil” Raso, a skilled Magician & Mind Reader, announces a rare Peoria Show at the Broadway Lounge in Peoria, IL on November 20 at 7:30 p.m. The one-night-only performance begins at 7:30 p.m. "Phenomenal Phil" normally performs for corporate audiences. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see him in person.