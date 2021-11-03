Sold – Pine Island Storage in St. James City, FL
Hilton Head Island, SC, November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Michael Morrison, of Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the buyer in the purchase of Pine Island Storage in St. James City, FL. Michael is a leading self storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast.
This facility, located at 5111 Doug Taylor Circle in St. James, FL., offers a variety of traditional and climate controlled units as well as indoor and outdoor storage for motorhomes, boats and cars. Amenities include ample lighting, keypad gated access, and available alarmed units. Pine Island Storage is also carbon neutral, having reduced its energy usage to zero, with a 25KW photo voltaic Solar System.
Located in the coastal town of Pine Island, the facility boasts close proximity to the area’s Gulf Coast beaches. It is approximately 182 miles northwest of Miami, FL, and 183 miles southwest of Orlando, FL.
The Self Storage market has been very active during 2021, favoring Sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.
Midcoast Properties, Inc., a prominent self storage brokerage firm in the Southeast, welcomes your call to discuss the strength of today’s market.
For additional information, visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
Contact
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
Categories