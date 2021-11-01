New York Health Welcomes Mark J. Jagust, MD, DABFP
Lake Grove, NY, November 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NYHealth), one of the region's largest multi-specialty practices, is proud to announce the addition of Family Medicine Specialist Mark J. Jagust, MD DABFP. He will be practicing at 2835 Middle Country Road, Lake Grove, NY 11755.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Dr. Jagust to NY Health and to continue to provide high-quality primary care to more people in the community,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA Executive Director of NY Health.
Dr. Jagust is an extremely well-recognized physician who has more than three decades of experience in family medicine, caring for patients of all ages, from newborns to seniors. In addition to diagnosing and treating illness, Dr. Jagust provides preventive care, routine check-ups, immunizations, and personalized care.
“My patients appreciate my attention to detail and my willingness to go the extra mile on their behalf,” Dr. Jagust said.
Dr. Jagust was influenced by his father, a family medicine physician on Long Island, since 1954. “Initially, I was interested in neurosurgery but decided to follow in my father’s footsteps in caring for people in the community.”
He earned his medical degree at St. George University and completed his Family Medicine Residency at Southside Hospital. He serves as an Attending Physician at John T. Mather Memorial Hospital, Stonybrook University Hospital, and St. Charles. He also serves as an Assistant Professor at Stonybrook and has been recognized as an outstanding teacher of family medicine.
Dr. Jagust currently has privileges at St. Charles Hospital. Dr. Jagust’s presence will continue to elevate the level of primary care NY Health delivers to its patients.
nyhealth.com/news/New-York-Health-Welcomes-Dr-Mark-Jagust
To make an appointment, please call (631) 467-3564.
For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Dr. Jagust to NY Health and to continue to provide high-quality primary care to more people in the community,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA Executive Director of NY Health.
Dr. Jagust is an extremely well-recognized physician who has more than three decades of experience in family medicine, caring for patients of all ages, from newborns to seniors. In addition to diagnosing and treating illness, Dr. Jagust provides preventive care, routine check-ups, immunizations, and personalized care.
“My patients appreciate my attention to detail and my willingness to go the extra mile on their behalf,” Dr. Jagust said.
Dr. Jagust was influenced by his father, a family medicine physician on Long Island, since 1954. “Initially, I was interested in neurosurgery but decided to follow in my father’s footsteps in caring for people in the community.”
He earned his medical degree at St. George University and completed his Family Medicine Residency at Southside Hospital. He serves as an Attending Physician at John T. Mather Memorial Hospital, Stonybrook University Hospital, and St. Charles. He also serves as an Assistant Professor at Stonybrook and has been recognized as an outstanding teacher of family medicine.
Dr. Jagust currently has privileges at St. Charles Hospital. Dr. Jagust’s presence will continue to elevate the level of primary care NY Health delivers to its patients.
nyhealth.com/news/New-York-Health-Welcomes-Dr-Mark-Jagust
To make an appointment, please call (631) 467-3564.
For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
Contact
New York HealthContact
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
nyhealth.com
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
nyhealth.com
Categories