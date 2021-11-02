Scotsman Guide Ranks Catlin Capital, Inc.'s Jason Catlin as Washington State #1 Mortgage Broker

Scotsman Guide congratulates Jason Catlin MLO 57702 for ranking as a Scotsman Guide 2021 Top Mortgage Broker. Jason Catlin was the #1 Mortgage Broker in Washington state and was ranked the #26 Mortgage Broker in the country with loan origination volume of $200 million from 537 closed loans.