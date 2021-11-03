GReminders Announces Intelligent Appointment Reminders
Utilizing expandable conditional logic, intelligent appointment reminders not only ensure clients show up for appointments, but that they arrive prepared.
Santa Ana, CA, November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- GReminders, an appointment scheduling and SMS client reminders application based in Los Angeles, California, announces the release of intelligent SMS appointment reminders with expandable conditional logic.
Appointment-based businesses use automated reminders as a primary means of ensuring clients show up for their meetings with SMS appointment reminders considered the most effective.
Typical reminder systems distribute pre-written messages on a predetermined schedule. However, GReminders’ intelligent system utilizes expandable conditional logic that triggers messages based on event criteria. Moreover, the system responds to data revisions in real-time.
GReminders’ marketing director, Mark Hill, explains, “Most people are used to appointment reminders that indicate the time and perhaps the location of an upcoming meeting. That’s important, but reminders can be much more specific and responsive when adding expandable conditional logic. For example, if prospects or clients indicate interest in a particular service during appointment scheduling, reminders can include information about that service. Intelligent reminders ensure clients show up and arrive prepared, increasing the likelihood of a successful outcome.”
Personal Reminders
In addition to client reminders, personal reminders benefit from conditional logic as well. Hill went on to explain, “We have clients who work in very collaborative situations. So when our system recognizes certain keywords or phrases in the description of scheduled appointments, messages are sent to colleagues notifying them that their expertise may be required for an upcoming meeting. It can even remind administrative staff of appointments scheduled outside normal hours.”
Many industries utilize GReminders’ new SMS reminder system, including the financial sector, real estate, healthcare, legal, staffing, and construction and trade industries.
About GReminders
GReminders, designed for use with Google and Outlook calendars, includes automated online scheduling in addition to email, SMS text message reminders, and voice reminders. Plans are available for small and medium-sized businesses, along with custom plans for large organizations.
About GReminders
GReminders, designed for use with Google and Outlook calendars, includes automated online scheduling in addition to email, SMS text message reminders, and voice reminders. Plans are available for small and medium-sized businesses, along with custom plans for large organizations.
Contact
GRemindersContact
Mark Hill
949.456.8581
https://greminders.com
