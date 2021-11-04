Sencore’s DMG 7000 - Internet Distribution Gateway Adds Powerful RIST Features
Sioux Falls, SD, November 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sencore, the gateway to video delivery, recently announced another feature release to its ever-expanding Internet Distribution Gateway platform, the DMG 7000. RIST, the reliable internet streaming protocol, now includes two new features: link bonding and seamless switching. These two powerful features will take internet-based transport to the next level.
Sencore’s DMG 7000 internet distribution gateway has full support of this RIST technology:
-RIST receive and transmit
-Simple and main profile
-Unicast and multicast support
-Packet retransmission via RTCP
-Full datagram and reduced overhead tunneling modes
-Encryption and authentication
-Link bonding
-Seamless switching
Combine the powerful features of RIST with the existing protocols and features of the DMG 7000. Transmit, receive, convert protocols like RIST, Zixi, SRT, HLS and MPEG/IP in a simple to use media gateway.
As with all Sencore products, the DMG 7000 platform is backed by Sencore’s best-in-class staff of ProCare support engineers.
To download the full datasheet and view new features and product specifications visit www.sencore.com
About Sencore
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is an engineering leader in the development of reliable, cost-effective signal transmission and content monitoring solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite and IPTV markets. Backed by world-class customer service and support, Sencore's portfolio includes video contribution and distribution equipment, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement instruments. Designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry, Sencore solutions ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home, including the latest IP-based video delivery and multiscreen OTT technologies. More information about Sencore can be found at www.sencore.com.
Chelsea Hamann
605-978-4600
www.sencore.com
