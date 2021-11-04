Alternative Liquidity Index LP Announces an Extension of the Tender Offer for City of Olathe, Kansas Transportation Development District Sales Tax Revenue Bonds
Minnetonka, MN, November 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Alternative Liquidity Index LP has extended the expiration date with respect to their tender offer for City of Olathe, Kansas Transportation Development District Sales Tax Revenue Bonds (The Olathe Gateway TDD No. 1a Project) Series 2006. The Purchasers are extending this offer in order to give investors more time to complete documentation required to participate in the Offer. As of the date hereof, no Bonds have been tendered by Bondholders.
Investors should read the Offer to Purchase and the related materials carefully because they contain important information. Investors may obtain a free copy of the Offer to Purchase, the Amendment No. 1 to the Offer to Purchase, and the Assignment Form by calling the information agent for this offer:
InvestorCom, LLC
9 Old Kings Highway S. – Suite 210
Darien, CT 06820
Toll Free (877) 972-0090
Banks and Brokers call collect (203) 972-9300
info@investor-com.com
Investors should read the Offer to Purchase and the related materials carefully because they contain important information. Investors may obtain a free copy of the Offer to Purchase, the Amendment No. 1 to the Offer to Purchase, and the Assignment Form by calling the information agent for this offer:
InvestorCom, LLC
9 Old Kings Highway S. – Suite 210
Darien, CT 06820
Toll Free (877) 972-0090
Banks and Brokers call collect (203) 972-9300
info@investor-com.com
Contact
Alternative Liquidity CapitalContact
Jacob Mohs
(888) 884-8796
alternativeliquidity.net
Jacob Mohs
(888) 884-8796
alternativeliquidity.net
Categories