BDA Advises Silatronix on Sale to Koura
New York, NY, November 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Silatronix, has been sold to Koura, a division of Orbia.
BDA acted as exclusive financial advisor to Silatronix and its shareholders. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Silatronix® is the leading producer of patented organosilicon (OS) materials that enable extreme performance in lithium-ion batteries. Silatronix OS compounds extend cell life, increase cell capacity, expand temperature operability ranges, and allow the safe and effective use of higher charge voltages in lithium-ion batteries. Silatronix has built an industry-wide reputation for developing breakthrough solutions and electrolyte technologies. Silatronix’s unique fluorosilane additive, OS3®, delivers improved battery safety and enhanced battery performance in a range of applications including electric vehicles and stationary storage. Silatronix was established in 2007 as a high-tech incubator for battery technology by Dr. Robert West and Dr. Robert Hamers, both of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Koura is a global leader in the development, manufacture, and supply of fluoroproducts and technologies and a division of Orbia, formerly known as Mexichem. Koura works with key industry players and leading researchers to develop and manufacture a wide range of advanced fluorine materials for lithium-ion batteries.
Gregg Smith, Business President at Koura, said, “Alongside our unique ownership of raw material assets and expertise in fluorine technology, Koura is committed to developing next generation battery technologies that can deliver improved battery safety, performance, and sustainability. Bringing on board Silatronix’s expertise and technologies will further enable us to achieve these goals and support the advancement of the entire lithium-ion battery industry.”
Euan Rellie, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, BDA, said, “This is a strong outcome for Silatronix. We take pride in BDA’s long relationship with Silatronix, and we’re pleased for all involved in the transaction. BDA has built a good track record in the energy storage sector.”
Alex Ditchfield, Director, BDA, said, “We’re excited to watch Silatronix and Koura drive the next generation of environmentally sustainable, high-performance battery materials.”
BDA Deal Team
Euan Rellie, Managing Partner, New York
Alex Ditchfield, Director, New York
Stephen Etna, Associate, New York
Sian Crowder, Analyst, New York
About Silatronix
Silatronix® is the leading producer of patented organosilicon (OS) materials that enable extreme performance in lithium-ion batteries. Silatronix OS compounds extend cell life, increase cell capacity, expand temperature operability ranges, and allow the safe and effective use of higher charge voltages in lithium-ion batteries. Silatronix OS compounds do all of this while also improving lithium-ion battery cell safety and stability. Silatronix OS compounds can be seamlessly integrated with both current and future lithium-ion chemistries. OS compounds are non-flammable and stable at high temperature. These materials are well suited for use as electrolytes, binders, and coatings in energy storage devices. www.silatronix.com
About Koura
Koura is a global leader in the development, manufacture, and supply of fluoroproducts that play a fundamental role in enhancing everyday lives. Koura is a part of the Orbia community of companies, working together to tackle some of the world’s most complex challenges, across multiple sectors including petrochemical, construction, transportation, and telecom. Koura’s products are used in a vast range of applications including the construction of towns and cities, keeping homes cool, food fresh and even in the treatment of respiratory conditions, providing the medical propellant used in many of the world’s Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs). Headquartered in Boston, Koura has commercial activities across the world, with operations in the United Kingdom, Mexico, United States, India, and Japan. www.kouraglobal.com
About Orbia
Orbia is a community of companies bound by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. The Orbia companies have a collective focus on ensuring food security, connecting communities to data infrastructure, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes and expanding access to health and wellness with basic and advanced materials and solutions. Orbia operates in the Precision Agriculture, Data Communications, Building and Infrastructure, Fluorinated Solutions and Polymer Solutions sectors. The company has commercial activities in more than 110 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Mexico City, Boston, Amsterdam, and Tel Aviv. www.orbia.com
About BDA
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes. BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd. is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com
BDA acted as exclusive financial advisor to Silatronix and its shareholders. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Silatronix® is the leading producer of patented organosilicon (OS) materials that enable extreme performance in lithium-ion batteries. Silatronix OS compounds extend cell life, increase cell capacity, expand temperature operability ranges, and allow the safe and effective use of higher charge voltages in lithium-ion batteries. Silatronix has built an industry-wide reputation for developing breakthrough solutions and electrolyte technologies. Silatronix’s unique fluorosilane additive, OS3®, delivers improved battery safety and enhanced battery performance in a range of applications including electric vehicles and stationary storage. Silatronix was established in 2007 as a high-tech incubator for battery technology by Dr. Robert West and Dr. Robert Hamers, both of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Koura is a global leader in the development, manufacture, and supply of fluoroproducts and technologies and a division of Orbia, formerly known as Mexichem. Koura works with key industry players and leading researchers to develop and manufacture a wide range of advanced fluorine materials for lithium-ion batteries.
Gregg Smith, Business President at Koura, said, “Alongside our unique ownership of raw material assets and expertise in fluorine technology, Koura is committed to developing next generation battery technologies that can deliver improved battery safety, performance, and sustainability. Bringing on board Silatronix’s expertise and technologies will further enable us to achieve these goals and support the advancement of the entire lithium-ion battery industry.”
Euan Rellie, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, BDA, said, “This is a strong outcome for Silatronix. We take pride in BDA’s long relationship with Silatronix, and we’re pleased for all involved in the transaction. BDA has built a good track record in the energy storage sector.”
Alex Ditchfield, Director, BDA, said, “We’re excited to watch Silatronix and Koura drive the next generation of environmentally sustainable, high-performance battery materials.”
BDA Deal Team
Euan Rellie, Managing Partner, New York
Alex Ditchfield, Director, New York
Stephen Etna, Associate, New York
Sian Crowder, Analyst, New York
About Silatronix
Silatronix® is the leading producer of patented organosilicon (OS) materials that enable extreme performance in lithium-ion batteries. Silatronix OS compounds extend cell life, increase cell capacity, expand temperature operability ranges, and allow the safe and effective use of higher charge voltages in lithium-ion batteries. Silatronix OS compounds do all of this while also improving lithium-ion battery cell safety and stability. Silatronix OS compounds can be seamlessly integrated with both current and future lithium-ion chemistries. OS compounds are non-flammable and stable at high temperature. These materials are well suited for use as electrolytes, binders, and coatings in energy storage devices. www.silatronix.com
About Koura
Koura is a global leader in the development, manufacture, and supply of fluoroproducts that play a fundamental role in enhancing everyday lives. Koura is a part of the Orbia community of companies, working together to tackle some of the world’s most complex challenges, across multiple sectors including petrochemical, construction, transportation, and telecom. Koura’s products are used in a vast range of applications including the construction of towns and cities, keeping homes cool, food fresh and even in the treatment of respiratory conditions, providing the medical propellant used in many of the world’s Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs). Headquartered in Boston, Koura has commercial activities across the world, with operations in the United Kingdom, Mexico, United States, India, and Japan. www.kouraglobal.com
About Orbia
Orbia is a community of companies bound by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. The Orbia companies have a collective focus on ensuring food security, connecting communities to data infrastructure, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes and expanding access to health and wellness with basic and advanced materials and solutions. Orbia operates in the Precision Agriculture, Data Communications, Building and Infrastructure, Fluorinated Solutions and Polymer Solutions sectors. The company has commercial activities in more than 110 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Mexico City, Boston, Amsterdam, and Tel Aviv. www.orbia.com
About BDA
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes. BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd. is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com
Contact
BDA PartnersContact
Euan Rellie
212-265-5300
www.bdapartners.com
Euan Rellie
212-265-5300
www.bdapartners.com
Categories