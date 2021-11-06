Glagoslav Publications is to Publish a 1938 Murder Mystery, "The Night Reporter," by a Renowned Ukrainian Writer, Yuri Vynnychuk
London, United Kingdom, November 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Summary:
The events of the novel The Night Reporter take place in Lviv in 1938. Journalist Marko Krylovych, nicknamed the “night reporter” for his nightly coverage of the life of the city’s underbelly, takes on the investigation of the murder of a candidate for president of the city government. While doing this, he ends up in various love intrigues as well as criminal adventures, sometimes risking his life. Police Commissioner Roman Obukh, who was suspended by administrators from the murder investigation, aids him in an unofficial capacity. Meanwhile, German, and Soviet spies become involved, and Polish counterintelligence also takes an interest in the investigation.
The picturesque and vividly described criminal world of Lviv of that time appears before us – dive bars, batyars, and establishments for women of ill repute. The reader will have to unravel riddle after riddle with the characters against the background of the anxious mood of Lviv’s residents, who are living in anticipation of war. The Night Reporter is a compelling journey into the world of the enthralling multicultural past of the city.
About The Author:
Ukrainian writer Yuri Vynnychuk was born in 1952 in Stanislav, Ukraine. In 1973 Vynnychuk completed the Stanislav Pedagogical Institute where he developed the reputation of a prankster. At that time he became involved in student publications as well as in the literary underground. Until 1980 Vynnychuk was blacklisted and not allowed to publish in official sources. Till then he published works under the names of various other writers and ghost wrote books on occasion. Under Mikhail Gorbachev’s perestroika-perebudova and subsequent Ukrainian independence, Vynnychuk emerged from the underground (always keeping one foot there even to this very day) to occupy an eminent place in the new Ukrainian literature. His collection of fantastic stories The Flashing Beacon (Spalakh; 1990) sold out almost immediately. His pulp fiction novellas Maidens of the Night (Divy nochi, 1992) and Harem Life (Zhytiie haremnoie, 1996) enjoyed extraordinary popularity. A collection of short stories The Fantastic Worlds of Yuri Vynnychuk is also available from Glagoslav.
Review copies are available upon request.
Title: The Night Reporter
Author: Yuri Vynnychuk
Translators: Michael M. Naydan and Alla Perminova
Publisher: Glagoslav Publications
Language: English
ISBN: 9781914337284, 9781914337291, 9781914337307
Extent: 285 pages
Price: €19.99 (PB), €23.99 (HB), €9.95 (e-book)
Format: paperback, hardback, e-book
The events of the novel The Night Reporter take place in Lviv in 1938. Journalist Marko Krylovych, nicknamed the “night reporter” for his nightly coverage of the life of the city’s underbelly, takes on the investigation of the murder of a candidate for president of the city government. While doing this, he ends up in various love intrigues as well as criminal adventures, sometimes risking his life. Police Commissioner Roman Obukh, who was suspended by administrators from the murder investigation, aids him in an unofficial capacity. Meanwhile, German, and Soviet spies become involved, and Polish counterintelligence also takes an interest in the investigation.
The picturesque and vividly described criminal world of Lviv of that time appears before us – dive bars, batyars, and establishments for women of ill repute. The reader will have to unravel riddle after riddle with the characters against the background of the anxious mood of Lviv’s residents, who are living in anticipation of war. The Night Reporter is a compelling journey into the world of the enthralling multicultural past of the city.
About The Author:
Ukrainian writer Yuri Vynnychuk was born in 1952 in Stanislav, Ukraine. In 1973 Vynnychuk completed the Stanislav Pedagogical Institute where he developed the reputation of a prankster. At that time he became involved in student publications as well as in the literary underground. Until 1980 Vynnychuk was blacklisted and not allowed to publish in official sources. Till then he published works under the names of various other writers and ghost wrote books on occasion. Under Mikhail Gorbachev’s perestroika-perebudova and subsequent Ukrainian independence, Vynnychuk emerged from the underground (always keeping one foot there even to this very day) to occupy an eminent place in the new Ukrainian literature. His collection of fantastic stories The Flashing Beacon (Spalakh; 1990) sold out almost immediately. His pulp fiction novellas Maidens of the Night (Divy nochi, 1992) and Harem Life (Zhytiie haremnoie, 1996) enjoyed extraordinary popularity. A collection of short stories The Fantastic Worlds of Yuri Vynnychuk is also available from Glagoslav.
Review copies are available upon request.
Title: The Night Reporter
Author: Yuri Vynnychuk
Translators: Michael M. Naydan and Alla Perminova
Publisher: Glagoslav Publications
Language: English
ISBN: 9781914337284, 9781914337291, 9781914337307
Extent: 285 pages
Price: €19.99 (PB), €23.99 (HB), €9.95 (e-book)
Format: paperback, hardback, e-book
Contact
Glagoslav PublicationsContact
Maxim Hodak
+ 31 (0) 13 744 00 27
http://www.glagoslav.com/en/home
Maxim Hodak
+ 31 (0) 13 744 00 27
http://www.glagoslav.com/en/home
Categories