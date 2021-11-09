Fred Marshall Painting Repeats as Park City’s Best Painting Contractor
Park City, UT, November 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Fred Marshall Painting is once again the winner in the best painting contractor category in the Park City’s Best magazine. Fred Marshall Painting also won the award in 2020. Fred Marshall Painting has been recognized in the annual magazine, published by the Park Record, for six consecutive years.
Ethan Bennett, Fred Marshall Painting’s General Manager and part-owner, said, “We are delighted to have been selected in back-to-back years as the best painting contractor in the Park City area. We are grateful for our talented and diligent employees who are the key to the company’s success. Thank you to all those that voted in this year’s contest.”
To learn more about Fred Marshall Painting, please call (435) 649-8708 or visit the website at www.fredmarshallpainting.com.
About Fred Marshall Painting
Fred Marshall Painting was founded in 1974 in Park City, Utah. Because of its reputation for excellent quality and service, it has become the largest and most respected painting contractor in Summit County. Fred Marshall Painting specializes in the interior and exterior painting of custom homes and light commercial projects.
