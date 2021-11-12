Enterprise Knowledge Graph Foundation (EKGF) Releases First Draft of Maturity Model

Enterprise Knowledge Graph Foundation releases Version 1.0 of the Enterprise Knowledge Graph Maturity Model (EKG/MM). The EKG/MM is designed to promote best practices across the knowledge graph community. Version 1.0 was created in an ongoing collaboration between experts and practitioners in a series of meetings online and off, starting in early 2021. The open-source model can be accessed or downloaded from the EKGF Website.