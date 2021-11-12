Enterprise Knowledge Graph Foundation (EKGF) Releases First Draft of Maturity Model
Enterprise Knowledge Graph Foundation releases Version 1.0 of the Enterprise Knowledge Graph Maturity Model (EKG/MM). The EKG/MM is designed to promote best practices across the knowledge graph community. Version 1.0 was created in an ongoing collaboration between experts and practitioners in a series of meetings online and off, starting in early 2021. The open-source model can be accessed or downloaded from the EKGF Website.
EKG/MM is designed to be the industry-standard definition and guide for the capabilities required for an enterprise knowledge graph. Intended to harmonize data from disparate sources across organizations, it can be used by business leaders, project managers, trainers, HR, legal, compliance, and finance departments, data managers, technologists, and more. It establishes standard criteria for measuring progress and sets out the practical questions that all involved stakeholders ask to ensure trust, confidence, and flexibility of data.
EKG/MM covers four essential capability areas, called “pillars,” which are grouped by the main constituencies in an enterprise: Business, Organization, Data, and Technology, each of which includes standard evaluation criteria for measuring the maturity of the design, implementation, and maintenance of an EKG.
“The idea of representing the Maturity Model for the Enterprise Knowledge Graph (EKG/MM) as four pillars titled Business, Organization, Data, and Technology, was presented at our June 2020 kickoff webinar,” said EKGF Board Chairman Dennis E. Wisnosky. “Weekly pillar Zoom working sessions began thereafter, supplemented by active Slack-channels and shared documents. These ongoing workgroups debate the contents toward the achievement of consensus. Once a week the team leaders meet to synchronize content.”
Jacobus Geluk (agnos.ai and Business Pillar leader) said, “The EKG/MM represents the views of the collective, who are experts in their fields. We are presenting Version 1.0, keeping in mind that it is an ongoing process and that there are unfinished portions that welcome your input. We invite interested people to join our workgroups and participate in working towards Version 2.0.”
In addition to Jacobus Geluk, other pillar team leaders include Pete Rivett (agnos.ai), and Omar Bryan Khan (Wells Fargo). The list of the individual contributing participants is included in the Maturity Model document.
About The EKG/MM Pillars
Each pillar matches one of the four primary audiences that are involved in an enterprise knowledge graph.
Business Pillar: capabilities to formulate business identity, strategy and elaboration and how they relate to business enablers and to the EKG addresses audiences on the business-side of an enterprise.
Organization Pillar: capabilities including product ownership, EKG delivery management, and organizational culture addresses audiences such as finance, risk specialists, program/portfolio/project managers, HR specialists.
Data Pillar: data management capabilities and data strategy addresses audiences in data management, modeling, and governance roles.
Technology Pillar: technology capabilities including software selection and deployment, operational management, and user interface addresses a more technical audience such as technologists, technical architects, developers, DevOps engineers, infrastructure managers, and security specialists.
Each capability provides a business summary describing its importance, and how it contributes to both the EKG and the enterprise as a whole. Then it outlines dimensions for measuring the capability together with criteria for achieving a level for the different dimensions.
The five levels are:
- EKG Initiation — Lighthouse Project — initial project to pave the way
- Extensible Platform — Reusable Components — reuse across parallel projects
- Enterprise Ready — Default Data Hub — resource available for widespread use
- Strategic Asset — Operational Utility — established capability of choice
- Operational Ecosystem — Continuous Improvement — full integration and automation
About EKG Foundation
Enterprise Knowledge Graph Foundation was established in April 2020 to define best practices and mature the marketplace for enterprise knowledge graph adoption. The Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on the growth of semantic technology, the adoption of best practices, and the implementation of a shared infrastructure for evaluating data quality. A consortium of data management and semantic technology advocates, the Foundation firmly establishes a collaborative community and builds the marketplace for related services, products, and datasets.
Key founding organizational members include agnos.ai, eccenca, data.world, Global IDs, Cambridge Semantics, Ontotext, Stardog, and Wizdom.Among other work, EKGF's members and industry experts participate in weekly open working sessions to debate and develop a consensus to provide guidelines for the development and deployment of an enterprise knowledge graph. The principles emphasize shared meaning and reuse that are the cornerstones of operating in complex and interconnected environments.
EKGF.org
