Goldenberry Farms Receives Global GAP and Global GRASP Certifications
Medellin, Colombia-based Tropical Fruit Grower and Exporter Goldenberry Farms joins top tier Global Producers with Accredited Global GAP and GRASP Standards in place.
Miami, FL, April 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Goldenberry Farms (SAS) is proud to announce their Global GAP accreditation. Global G.A.P. is a farm assurance program, translating consumer requirements into Good Agricultural Practice. Farms and producers must adhere to stringent standards for workplace safety, training, best practices, chemical use and storage, reporting, employee protocols and more.
Over 200 points of control are evaluated and considered prior to approving a farm with Global GAP Certifications. Careful consideration is given to field use, water reclamation and overall best practices. Environment, including biodiversity, is considered with a Global GAP evaluation.
Overall, the primary areas of focus include Food Safety, Traceability, Quality Assurance, Workers’ Occupational Health & Safety, Site Management, Soil Management, Fertilizer Application Management, Integrated Pest Management, Plant Protection Products Management and Water Management.
Global G.A.P. is a private organization which establishes voluntary standards for the certification of agricultural products worldwide.
Goldenberry Farms is a grower, packer, and global provider of farm fresh, sustainably harvested Goldenberries and Physalis, as well as exporting other premium tropical fruit including Kent and Keitt Mangos, Tahitian Limes, Dragonfruit, Organic Sweet Turmeric, Organic Ginger and more. The Company has offices and import facilities in the United States, and complete growing and export operations in South America.
Goldenberry Farms employs and empowers a growing network of rural workers, small farmers, and female head of households, as well as sponsoring research and work in cooperation with local universities on soil, agronomy, and micro-biology projects.
Goldenberry Farms is an accredited ZOMAC and Socially Responsible Company investing to enhance the lives and regions where we do business. The company and its "Where Good Things Grow™" mantra serve as a guide to continual improvement at all points of the growing, agro and fresh food business.
