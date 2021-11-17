GreenGen Expands Global Team, Strengthens Position at Intersection of Climate and Capital Markets in the US and Asia
Green Generation (GreenGen), a global provider of energy efficiency solutions, welcomes five new professionals to its global team.
Bethesda, MD, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Green Generation (GreenGen), a global provider of net-zero carbon solutions, has recently welcomed five new professionals to its global team. The addition of Mavis Ma, Program Manager (Asia); Summer Hazlewood, Senior Program Analyst; Rishi Bhasin, Controller; Christian Bowser, Associate Energy Engineer; and Brandon Fayne, Associate strengthens the existing team and furthers GreenGen’s impact across our global portfolio of environmental and financial efforts.
“We are excited about the addition of this diverse group of individuals to GreenGen as we look to the future,” said Brad Dockser, chief executive officer of GreenGen. “Their exceptional talent and experience broadens our strategic vision and strengthens our position at the intersection of climate and capital markets as we continue to grow and support the world’s leading investors.”
With a background in sustainable real estate, green architecture, and urban revitalization, Ma is responsible for managing and coordinating GreenGen’s efforts in Asia, based in Tokyo. Ma will be focused on managing client engagements across Asia, including her native China. Ma joins GreenGen from Toyo Ito & Associates, Architects in Tokyo, where she was an Architectural Designer.
Supporting GreenGen’s Program Management team, Hazlewood brings immense talent with her extensive background in global technology and partnerships through her previous role at FOX Corporation. At GreenGen, Hazlewood executes GreenGen’s solutions and implementation strategy, ensuring client objectives are met.
“I was excited to join GreenGen’s team because I wanted to make a difference in my daily work and join a collaborative team environment,” said Hazlewood.
A graduate of The Pennsylvania State University, where he majored in Energy Engineering and minored in Environmental Engineering, Bowser will focus on solutions design, assessments, and financial analytics. Bowser was previously energy manager with JLL at a GM manufacturing facility.
Bowser states, “I am excited to be a part of GreenGen's team as I am utilizing my current skills as well as gaining many new ones in reducing energy consumption globally.”
A University of Maryland Mechanical Engineering graduate, Fayne will support GreenGen’s Solutions Group with analytics, providing customers net-zero carbon solutions, focused on product research and development, on-site assessments, and general solution design.
Bhasin joins GreenGen as Controller to grow the finance department’s operations. Previously with Leo A Daly Company and Gensler, Bhasin brings over 15 years’ experience to GreenGen in finance and accounting, project management, and business analytics.
These team members join GreenGen at a period of enormous growth and a movement toward a net-zero carbon world driven by regulation, capital markets, and the reality that we must immediately rise to the challenge of global warming.
About Green Generation
Green Generation (GreenGen) transforms the world's built environment in buildings, technology, and infrastructure by integrating energy, real estate, technology, and capital markets to Operate in the Green®. From offices in Washington, DC, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai, GreenGen helps its clients lower costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions across all asset types around the world. For more information, please visit greengen.com.
Contact
Marjohn Heath
301-202-2930
https://www.greengen.com/
