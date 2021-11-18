The Gravity Ledger Announces New Website Launch
Los Lunas, NM, November 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Gravity Ledger has launched a new website that will help cannabis consumers by providing them with the tools and resources they need most for better experiences. The Gravity Ledger team produces content and shares the latest cannabis news, but features a lot more including an in-depth cannabis conversion tool that allows you to estimate how long your product will last depending on usage frequency. Additionally, the website includes lots of other useful information such as reviews of products from a variety of resources so that customers can make informed decisions about what they buy. With legalization happening across the country, it's important that there are services like this available for everyone who wants to enjoy cannabis responsibly.
In addition to its site upgrade, The Gravity Ledger has released its first two journal designs for early site visitors, with additional designs in development and tentatively scheduled for release later this year. The company has just expanded into guided journaling, an exploding new segment in the cannabis industry and is engaged in growing its network of wholesalers. The Gravity Ledger is capping off a transition period with the release of a new site design, a cannabis journal, and soon, a downloadable application.
“The Gravity Ledger has flown well under the radar and is now thrilled to introduce itself to the cannabis community. We are here to be a modern consumer resource,” said Bo Carver, founder and CEO. The Gravity Ledger is offering its first supporters exclusive access to a limited number of first-run journals, months before they hit store shelves. While supplies last, customers can order the all-new Collide coloring journal or the original product tracking journal directly from The Gravity Ledger website or at a few select retailers. Also the website features a re-designed shop with a long list of products that authentic cannabis consumers will appreciate.
About The Gravity Ledger
The Gravity Ledger has grown from a small one-man blog introduced in 2018 into a consumer-centered resource built by a team of enthusiasts focused on elevating the conversation surrounding cannabis and its users. Now, The Gravity Ledger team is dedicated to providing cannabis consumers the products, tools, and resources they need most to have better experiences.
The Gravity Ledger’s new and improved site upgrade features a variety of fresh updates, a beautiful interface, and easier navigation. Check out the website for cannabis news, products, information about the industry's hottest topics, and more.
Company Contact
For any questions, wholesale inquiries, or feedback you can easily contact The Gravity Ledger Team at info@gravityledger.com.
In addition to its site upgrade, The Gravity Ledger has released its first two journal designs for early site visitors, with additional designs in development and tentatively scheduled for release later this year. The company has just expanded into guided journaling, an exploding new segment in the cannabis industry and is engaged in growing its network of wholesalers. The Gravity Ledger is capping off a transition period with the release of a new site design, a cannabis journal, and soon, a downloadable application.
“The Gravity Ledger has flown well under the radar and is now thrilled to introduce itself to the cannabis community. We are here to be a modern consumer resource,” said Bo Carver, founder and CEO. The Gravity Ledger is offering its first supporters exclusive access to a limited number of first-run journals, months before they hit store shelves. While supplies last, customers can order the all-new Collide coloring journal or the original product tracking journal directly from The Gravity Ledger website or at a few select retailers. Also the website features a re-designed shop with a long list of products that authentic cannabis consumers will appreciate.
About The Gravity Ledger
The Gravity Ledger has grown from a small one-man blog introduced in 2018 into a consumer-centered resource built by a team of enthusiasts focused on elevating the conversation surrounding cannabis and its users. Now, The Gravity Ledger team is dedicated to providing cannabis consumers the products, tools, and resources they need most to have better experiences.
The Gravity Ledger’s new and improved site upgrade features a variety of fresh updates, a beautiful interface, and easier navigation. Check out the website for cannabis news, products, information about the industry's hottest topics, and more.
Company Contact
For any questions, wholesale inquiries, or feedback you can easily contact The Gravity Ledger Team at info@gravityledger.com.
Contact
The Gravity LedgerContact
Garrison Hamilton
719-497-9348
gravityledger.com
Garrison Hamilton
719-497-9348
gravityledger.com
Categories